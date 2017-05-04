Which NFL Rookies Will Prove to Be Immediate Matchup Nightmares?

0 of 8

It's all about matchups in today's NFL. Teams do everything they can to put themselves in favorable situations. The number of explosive rookies who just entered the NFL via the 2017 draft is impressive, and these individuals have the chance to immediately impact their teams.

Whether it's an athletic pass-catcher at tight end against an overmatched linebacker or a versatile defensive lineman with a bag full of tricks for any potential blocker, every NFL team is looking for players that force opposing teams to have a specific plan for how to stop them.

This year's draft class had its share of rare athletes and versatile playmakers who should provide these kinds of conundrums at the next level.

Who in this year's rookie crop will be the most frustrating problem in meeting rooms and huddles across the league? We have you covered with eight players who stand out due to their unique skill sets and traits.