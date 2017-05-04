Which NFL Rookies Will Prove to Be Immediate Matchup Nightmares?May 4, 2017
It's all about matchups in today's NFL. Teams do everything they can to put themselves in favorable situations. The number of explosive rookies who just entered the NFL via the 2017 draft is impressive, and these individuals have the chance to immediately impact their teams.
Whether it's an athletic pass-catcher at tight end against an overmatched linebacker or a versatile defensive lineman with a bag full of tricks for any potential blocker, every NFL team is looking for players that force opposing teams to have a specific plan for how to stop them.
This year's draft class had its share of rare athletes and versatile playmakers who should provide these kinds of conundrums at the next level.
Who in this year's rookie crop will be the most frustrating problem in meeting rooms and huddles across the league? We have you covered with eight players who stand out due to their unique skill sets and traits.
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
It came as little surprise when former Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey heard his name called as the eighth overall pick to the Carolina Panthers. McCaffrey is a tremendous addition to an offense led by quarterback Cam Newton and a road-grading offensive line. One of the premier rushing teams not only improved its talent in the backfield but also added a versatile and dangerous receiving threat and return man.
The numbers McCaffrey achieved in college help encapsulate his brilliance, but if there was any doubt to how dynamic he is, the results of the 2017 NFL combine took care of that. McCaffrey's incredible explosiveness in small spaces immediately puts defenders at a disadvantage, as his 6.57 three-cone time ranked in the 97th percentile of all combine participants. He's as elite of an athlete as they come.
His usage in Carolina will maximize this as well. When Jonathan Stewart is the primary back, expect to see McCaffrey out wide next to receivers like Curtis Samuel, Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess. This will help expose him to single coverage as much as possible. The only defenders in the NFC South who may have a chance at covering him will have their hands full just to locate him on every snap. Once the ball is snapped, even the slightest mistake could be catastrophic for a defense.
John Ross, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
One of the biggest takeaways from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2016 season was how badly the team lacked a legitimate second threat on their wide receiver depth chart. When A.J. Green missed time—and since tight end Tyler Eifert started only two games—quarterback Andy Dalton lacked real playmaking threats. That was cured when the Bengals drafted John Ross ninth overall.
Ross' injury history makes this pick a boom-or-bust one, but as far as unique talent and game-breaking ability, it's easy to see why the Bengals took the gamble. Ross broke the NFL combine record for fastest 40-yard dash time at 4.22, but more importantly, he plays that fast. But he's not just a Ted Ginn-type sprinter. Ross is an excellent route-runner who excels at getting off the line of scrimmage despite his modest 5'11", 188-pound frame.
Ross only had one season as a featured receiver at Washington. He served mostly as a return specialist his first two seasons and also spent time at defensive back before tearing his ACL in 2015. When he returned to the field in 2016, everything fell into place, and Ross produced 81 receptions for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was basically unguardable with his speed and precise movement.
Across from Green, Ross will demand safety help over the top with his speed. This has a massive effect on what will open up in the middle of the field for Dalton to find, whether it be a running back, tight end or slot receiver in single coverage or feasting in zones. Defensive coordinators and cornerbacks will have headaches trying to come up with a way to slow the duo of Green and Ross for years to come.
Haason Reddick, LB, Arizona Cardinals
The big winner of the draft process this offseason was Haason Reddick from Temple. Once thought of as a small edge-rusher who would likely be a Day 3 pick, Reddick owned the 2017 NFL combine and Senior Bowl, pushing him into the middle of the first round. The Arizona Cardinals pounced at the opportunity to take an athletic linebacker to match up with the numerous offensive playmakers in their division.
Quarterback Russell Wilson, running backs C.J. Prosise and Todd Gurley, and tight end Jimmy Graham play in the NFC West, and Reddick is one of the only linebackers in the NFL with the athleticism and movement ability to cover all of those individuals. The 6'1", 237-pound playmaker is transitioning to a new full-time position, but banking on an edge rusher with speed in the 98th percentile and explosive leaps in the 99th percentile is a good bet.
Reddick's fluidity when he drops into coverage will allow the Cardinals to have two excellent interior linebacker athletes with Deone Bucannon as well. It's a different look the Cardinals can utilize, and there's not another team with this much explosiveness at the position. Arizona doesn't have to worry about adjusting its defensive front to offenses, as Reddick and Bucannon allow the Cardinals to dictate to offenses how they'll line up and force the opponent to adjust. Not many teams can say that.
O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
One of the shocking slides in the 2017 first round was how far Alabama star tight end O.J. Howard fell. At worst, it seemed Howard would be gone by the 13th pick, as many teams need an impact tight end who can also block. But the quarterback and wide receiver run helped Howard drop to 19th to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Even with Cameron Brate's breakout in 2016 as a legitimate receiving threat, Howard is more of a mismatch with his downfield speed. The two will complement each other well enough to be on the field at the same time. Howard, who was not a focal point in the Alabama offense despite his elite athleticism, figures to be more of a red-zone target as he can outrun linebackers and box out defensive backs.
Where Howard will thrive most is working the seams between receivers Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson. With so much talent around him, it's unlikely Howard will be a top producer at the position because quarterback Jameis Winston will spread the ball around. But Howard will dominate single coverage and be an efficiently productive player when his number is called, as he was at Alabama.
Gareon Conley, CB, Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders decided to select one of the top cornerbacks in the class despite rape accusations made against former Ohio State playmaker Gareon Conley. With no charges filed yet, general manager Reggie McKenzie picked up a potentially massive steal with the 24th overall pick. Conley and his teammate Marshon Lattimore were highly regarded throughout the season and draft process due to their excellent blend of technique, refinement and athleticism.
Conley isn't the most productive player in terms of interceptions and passes defensed, but there wasn't a better corner prospect in terms of consistently sticking with his assignment whether in the slot or as a boundary defender. The 6'0", 195-pounder is tough at the line of scrimmage, often winning with press strength and carrying his receiver upfield. His experience lining up all over the field against big and small receivers alike will make his transition easy.
The combine showed a physical upside that was even better than expected. Conley looked every bit a good athlete on the field but proved to be an elite one with a 4.44 40-yard dash and ranking in the 90th and 91st percentile in three-cone and broad jump, respectively. He did a good job covering new Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams in 2016 and will have other tough matchups in the AFC West. But his pedigree and proven ability the last two years show he can hold his own.
Ryan Switzer, WR, North Carolina
One of the finest specialists in the 2017 draft class was North Carolina receiver Ryan Switzer. The 5'8", 181-pound slot extraordinaire almost doubled his production when the Tar Heels started Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback in 2016, a sign that Switzer's NFL role could be maximized by a similarly talented young signal-caller in Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys.
Considering the prevalence of three-receiver sets and his special teams value, it's surprising Switzer was a fourth-round pick, as he had seven return touchdowns on top of 243 career receptions and 19 receiving touchdowns.
What makes Switzer stand out from the pack of undersized slot receivers is his ability to make defenders miss with his route running and change of direction in short spaces. Switzer's 6.77 three-cone and 4.00 20-yard shuttle highlight how he'll win in the NFL. Few collegiate defenders could stay with him, as he seamlessly accelerates on sharp-cutting routes and immediately gets up to top speed.
Dallas isn't a great opportunity for a volume of passes to come his way since Cole Beasley is present, but Switzer should be able to win the fourth receiver job as a rookie and push for more situational playing time against man-heavy schemes. Regardless of opponent, expect him to become a primary return man and be a matchup nightmare on fourth downs.
Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
With his 6'4", 218-pound frame, former Clemson star receiver Mike Williams offers the ability to dominate defensive backs with his great catch radius and consistency winning jump balls. It didn't take long to hear his name called, as the Los Angeles Chargers selected him seventh overall. He'll add to a talented unit that didn't have a similar skill set despite the depth of quality playmakers around him.
Why Williams fits better with the Chargers comes down to quarterback Philip Rivers. Rivers is aging, but the 35-year-old can still sling the ball into tight windows and give his receivers the chance to make the play. Williams erases accuracy issues, as he can adjust to the ball midair and finish through contact and in tight spaces.
The AFC West has great cornerbacks with length, so Williams will be tested early and often in his career. But his trump card is so overwhelming that he'll win his fair share of jump balls to be a matchup nightmare for stretches. If defenses fall asleep and the Chargers can manufacture snaps against linebackers, safeties or small corners, then Williams can create devastating downfield plays.
Jarrad Davis, LB, Detroit Lions
In an effort to transform the second layer of their defense into a modern, versatile group that can thrive on all three downs, the Detroit Lions added one of the best athletes in the linebacker class in Jarrad Davis. With Davis, incumbent Tahir Whitehead and fourth-round pick Jalen Reeves-Maybin, the Lions may no longer appear stuck in the mud when defending a run play. Davis is the key to that, as he's in the mold of 2016 rookie phenom linebacker Deion Jones of the Atlanta Falcons.
Though Davis struggled with injuries in college, he was always productive when he played as he flew around the field. He's an explosive downhill player who can finish plays with strength and set the edge in the run game as the force linebacker if need be. But where he's unique is in coverage, where his physical makeup and fluidity at 6'1" and 238 pounds are most impressive.
He has the potential to be a terror in zone coverage and an asset in man with his speed and quickness closing on the ball. He has to improve his tackling consistency as he likes to swing big a little too often, and his hand usage and run diagnoses are still raw. With his traits and aggressiveness, it's safer to bet on his physical upside than a lesser athlete as the league continues to evolve with athletic tight ends and running backs.