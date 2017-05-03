Chris Simms' Immediate-Impact Rookies

0 of 10

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The big story of the 2017 NFL draft was the quarterbacks and the teams that traded up to get them in the opening round. For the first time in draft history, we had three moves up in Round 1 for signal-callers. What those moves did, however, is push a lot of talent down into the late first, the second and even the third rounds.

While I like the group of quarterbacks taken on the draft's opening night—North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky, Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes and Clemson's Deshaun Watson—the fact is none of them are ready to make an immediate impact for their teams. Many of the players passed over so teams could grab those signal-callers are ready to do so.

These immediate-impact rookies are the players we're going to examine here—at least those not named Myles Garrett, Jamal Adams or Leonard Fournette. Before anyone gets up in arms about my exclusion of Garrett, Adamd and Fournette from the list, know there are a couple of reasons why.

For one, the impact potential for all three of these players was apparent even before the draft—it almost feels like cheating. Second, I'm not going to be able to give you anything about them you hadn't lready heard a hundred times leading up to the draft. .

The players on this list are here not only because of their individual talent but because of the situations they are entering as NFL rookies. Some teams even did well enough early in the draft that they landed more than one impact rookie.