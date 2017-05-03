Manchester United Transfer News: David De Gea 'Promise' Amid Real Madrid Rumours

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly made a "promise" to David De Gea to discuss his future at the end of the season, with Real Madrid said to be intent on signing him this summer.

According to David McDonnell of the Daily Mirror, manager Jose Mourinho wants his goalkeeper to be focused on the Red Devils during a crucial run-in in the Premier League and the UEFA Europa League.

"Old Trafford chiefs are becoming increasingly resigned to Spain international De Gea moving back to his hometown with Real Madrid in a £50 million deal this summer," added McDonnell. "… The United boss is understood to have asked De Gea to keep his eye on the ball as they fight to earn a Champions League place either through the Premier League or as Europa League champs."

Ian Walton/Getty Images

It's noted by McDonnell the Red Devils are putting together a list of high-class potential replacements for De Gea, including Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and AC Milan teenager Gianluigi Donnarumma.

De Gea has long been linked with a move to the Spanish capital. A transfer between the two clubs appeared poised to go through in the summer of 2015, but it was not completed in time.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News suggested during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Swansea City that De Gea wasn't completely focused on United:

It had been reported by Marca the Spain international had already struck an agreement over personal terms ahead of a switch in the upcoming window. However, according to Rob Dawson of ESPN FC, De Gea is not pressing for a move.

Dawson also noted that De Gea has until 2019 to run on his current United contract and that both parties can extend the deal until 2020 if they wish.

Nevertheless, it appears United supporters can brace themselves for another summer of intense speculation surrounding their goalkeeper. After a season off, Madrid appear to be keen to make another concerted effort to get him on board.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

If De Gea was to leave Old Trafford, he'd leave United's recruitment team with a difficult task, as the 26-year-old has cemented his reputation as one of the top stoppers in the world. Per Squawka Football, he's enjoying yet another prosperous term with the Red Devils:

The attraction of Madrid to De Gea would be obvious. He's a native of the Spanish capital and while United carry an allure, Real are in a place where they're competing for league titles and are on the cusp of another Champions League final.

Mourinho will be aware De Gea has a crucial role to play if his team are to finish in the top four and continue their progression in the Europa League. If he is going to depart at the end of the season, all parties would prefer him to do so with the Red Devils in Europe's elite club competition next term.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.