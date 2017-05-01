Chinanu Onuaku Suspended 2 Games for Pushing D-League Official

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Houston Rockets center Chinanu Onuaku will serve a two-game suspension for shoving an NBA Development League official, the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen reported Monday.

The incident occurred in the Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 122-96 loss to Raptors 905 last Thursday.

Onuaku spent the bulk of the 2016-17 season with the Vipers. He averaged 13.6 points and 10.6 rebounds in 43 games for the team.

The 20-year-old made five appearances for the Rockets during the regular season, playing a total of 52 minutes. During Houston's 135-128 victory over the Sacramento Kings on April 9, he attracted attention for his unique free-throw technique:

Because of the suspension, Onuaku will be unable to play for the Rockets in the first two games of the team's Western Conference semifinal series with the San Antonio Spurs. He'll be eligible to return for Game 3 on Friday.