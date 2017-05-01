Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Set Mesut Ozil Exit Price, Alexis Sanchez Rumours

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Arsenal will demand £42.2 million for the sale of Mesut Ozil, with the Germany international "holding talks" to join Fenerbahce.

According to Turkish outlet Fotospor (h/t Metro), the Gunners will demand the large fee despite Ozil entering the last year of his contract under coach Arsene Wenger. The Super Lig giants "are interested in a deal" to capture the midfielder, who was eligible to play for Turkey before choosing to represent Germany in 2006.

However, the club might struggle to meet Arsenal's demands due to UEFA's financial fair play restrictions, per Fotospor.

If Ozil does come onto the market in the coming months, there will be no shortage of takers if Fener cannot complete the deal.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 28 Premier League games this term, scoring seven and assisting six goals, per WhoScored.com.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal are at risk of losing Alexis Sanchez in the summer, with the Chilean superstar repeating Ozil's behaviour in refusing to sign a new deal.

However, Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas has said he believes Wenger should sell the Chilean superstar after interest from Chelsea.

Speaking to TalkSport (h/t Louis Sealey of Metro), the Sky Sports pundit said:

"When I played you probably got told a month before [your existing contract was due to expire] you were getting a new contract.

"You had to work and earn that right and if you got a new contract without winning things you thought, 'well, this is a result.'

"These people [at Arsenal now] don't even get close to winning the title. You are talking about jumping from £120,000-a-week to £200,000-a-week for Sanchez. Sell him.

"He has not been interested in the game for the last eight weeks. He is camouflaging it.

"I would sell him. Get him out. If he wants to go to Chelsea and Chelsea want to pay £60million, I would sell him to Chelsea."

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Losing Ozil and Sanchez would be a double blow for Arsenal, but their sales could allow Wenger to rebuild the starting XI after a period of failure.

Both talents promised to bring increased hopes of championship silverware, but the team has gone backwards since their arrivals from Spanish football.

Wenger needs to reset the expectations within his squad and find leaders who can give direction on the pitch in every match.

The Gunners appear clueless in many situations, and neither Ozil nor Sanchez can offer inspiration in a side lacking character and steel.