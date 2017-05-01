La Liga Results 2017: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 35 Match

La Liga Results 2017: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 35 MatchMay 1, 2017
Malaga defeated Sevilla 4-2 at home as the pair battled it out in La Liga on Monday night.
Barcelona hold top spot in the league on goal difference above Real Madrid. The Blaugrana have now scored 104 goals in 34 matches this term.
Here are the latest results from Spain's top division:
|2017 La Liga: Latest Results
|Home
|Score
|Away
|Villarreal
|3-1
|Sporting Gijon
|Real Sociedad
|2-1
|Granada
|Real Madrid
|2-1
|Valencia
|Las Palmas
|0-5
|Atletico Madrid
|Espanyol
|0-3
|Barcelona
|Osasuna
|2-2
|Deportivo
|Real Betis
|1-4
|Alaves
|Eibar
|2-0
|Leganes
|Celta Vigo
|0-3
|Athletic Bilbao
|Malaga
|4-2
|Sevilla
|Sky Sports
Here are the latest standings:
|2017 La Liga: Latest Standings
|Pos
|Team
|PL
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Barcelona
|35
|25
|6
|4
|104
|33
|+71
|81
|2
|Real Madrid
|34
|25
|6
|3
|92
|39
|+53
|81
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|35
|21
|8
|6
|65
|25
|+40
|71
|4
|Sevilla
|35
|20
|8
|7
|62
|44
|+18
|68
|5
|Villarreal
|35
|18
|9
|8
|52
|28
|+24
|63
|6
|Athletic Club
|35
|19
|5
|11
|51
|38
|+13
|62
|7
|Real Sociedad
|35
|19
|4
|12
|54
|48
|+6
|61
|8
|Eibar
|35
|15
|10
|11
|54
|45
|+9
|54
|9
|Espanyol
|35
|13
|11
|11
|45
|47
|-2
|50
|10
|Alaves
|35
|12
|12
|11
|36
|41
|-5
|48
|11
|Celta Vigo
|34
|13
|5
|16
|49
|57
|-8
|44
|12
|Malaga
|35
|11
|9
|15
|44
|51
|-7
|42
|13
|Valencia
|35
|11
|7
|17
|50
|61
|-11
|40
|14
|Las Palmas
|35
|10
|9
|16
|52
|66
|-14
|39
|15
|Real Betis
|35
|10
|7
|18
|38
|57
|-19
|37
|16
|Deportivo La Coruna
|35
|7
|11
|17
|39
|59
|-20
|32
|17
|Leganes
|35
|7
|9
|19
|30
|53
|-23
|30
|18
|Sporting Gijon
|35
|5
|9
|21
|38
|70
|-32
|24
|19
|Granada
|35
|4
|8
|23
|28
|74
|-46
|20
|20
|Osasuna
|35
|3
|10
|22
|37
|84
|-47
|19
|Sky Sports
Monday Recap
Sevilla's form has continued to slide as they fell to defeat on the road at Malaga.
Franco Vazquez opened the scoring for the visitors on the half-hour mark, but his effort was cancelled out by Pablo Fornals seven minutes before half-time.
Sandro Ramirez gave the hosts the lead shortly after the restart but Vazquez snatched the equaliser six minutes later.
Malaga put their foot on the gas in the closing stages, with Diego Llorente grabbing the lead after 77 minutes.
Juankar was the hero in stoppage time at the end of the game, making it 4-2 to the hosts.