    La Liga Results 2017: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 35 Match

    Malaga defeated Sevilla 4-2 at home as the pair battled it out in La Liga on Monday night.

    Barcelona hold top spot in the league on goal difference above Real Madrid. The Blaugrana have now scored 104 goals in 34 matches this term.

    Here are the latest results from Spain's top division:

    2017 La Liga: Latest Results
    HomeScoreAway
    Villarreal3-1Sporting Gijon
    Real Sociedad2-1Granada
    Real Madrid2-1Valencia
    Las Palmas0-5Atletico Madrid
    Espanyol0-3Barcelona
    Osasuna2-2Deportivo
    Real Betis1-4Alaves
    Eibar2-0Leganes
    Celta Vigo0-3Athletic Bilbao
    Malaga4-2Sevilla
    Here are the latest standings:

    2017 La Liga: Latest Standings
    PosTeamPLWDLGFGAGDPTS
    1Barcelona35256410433+7181
    2Real Madrid3425639239+5381
    3Atletico Madrid3521866525+4071
    4Sevilla3520876244+1868
    5Villarreal3518985228+2463
    6Athletic Club35195115138+1362
    7Real Sociedad35194125448+661
    8Eibar351510115445+954
    9Espanyol351311114547-250
    10Alaves351212113641-548
    11Celta Vigo34135164957-844
    12Malaga35119154451-742
    13Valencia35117175061-1140
    14Las Palmas35109165266-1439
    15Real Betis35107183857-1937
    16Deportivo La Coruna35711173959-2032
    17Leganes3579193053-2330
    18Sporting Gijon3559213870-3224
    19Granada3548232874-4620
    20Osasuna35310223784-4719
    Monday Recap

    Sevilla's form has continued to slide as they fell to defeat on the road at Malaga.

    Franco Vazquez opened the scoring for the visitors on the half-hour mark, but his effort was cancelled out by Pablo Fornals seven minutes before half-time.

    Sandro Ramirez gave the hosts the lead shortly after the restart but Vazquez snatched the equaliser six minutes later.

    Malaga put their foot on the gas in the closing stages, with Diego Llorente grabbing the lead after 77 minutes.

    Juankar was the hero in stoppage time at the end of the game, making it 4-2 to the hosts.