La Liga Results 2017: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 35 Match

JORGE GUERRERO/Getty Images

Malaga defeated Sevilla 4-2 at home as the pair battled it out in La Liga on Monday night.

Barcelona hold top spot in the league on goal difference above Real Madrid. The Blaugrana have now scored 104 goals in 34 matches this term.

Here are the latest results from Spain's top division:

2017 La Liga: Latest Results Home Score Away Villarreal 3-1 Sporting Gijon Real Sociedad 2-1 Granada Real Madrid 2-1 Valencia Las Palmas 0-5 Atletico Madrid Espanyol 0-3 Barcelona Osasuna 2-2 Deportivo Real Betis 1-4 Alaves Eibar 2-0 Leganes Celta Vigo 0-3 Athletic Bilbao Malaga 4-2 Sevilla Sky Sports

Here are the latest standings:

2017 La Liga: Latest Standings Pos Team PL W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Barcelona 35 25 6 4 104 33 +71 81 2 Real Madrid 34 25 6 3 92 39 +53 81 3 Atletico Madrid 35 21 8 6 65 25 +40 71 4 Sevilla 35 20 8 7 62 44 +18 68 5 Villarreal 35 18 9 8 52 28 +24 63 6 Athletic Club 35 19 5 11 51 38 +13 62 7 Real Sociedad 35 19 4 12 54 48 +6 61 8 Eibar 35 15 10 11 54 45 +9 54 9 Espanyol 35 13 11 11 45 47 -2 50 10 Alaves 35 12 12 11 36 41 -5 48 11 Celta Vigo 34 13 5 16 49 57 -8 44 12 Malaga 35 11 9 15 44 51 -7 42 13 Valencia 35 11 7 17 50 61 -11 40 14 Las Palmas 35 10 9 16 52 66 -14 39 15 Real Betis 35 10 7 18 38 57 -19 37 16 Deportivo La Coruna 35 7 11 17 39 59 -20 32 17 Leganes 35 7 9 19 30 53 -23 30 18 Sporting Gijon 35 5 9 21 38 70 -32 24 19 Granada 35 4 8 23 28 74 -46 20 20 Osasuna 35 3 10 22 37 84 -47 19 Sky Sports

Monday Recap

Sevilla's form has continued to slide as they fell to defeat on the road at Malaga.

Franco Vazquez opened the scoring for the visitors on the half-hour mark, but his effort was cancelled out by Pablo Fornals seven minutes before half-time.

Sandro Ramirez gave the hosts the lead shortly after the restart but Vazquez snatched the equaliser six minutes later.

Malaga put their foot on the gas in the closing stages, with Diego Llorente grabbing the lead after 77 minutes.

Juankar was the hero in stoppage time at the end of the game, making it 4-2 to the hosts.