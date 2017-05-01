Troy Hill Suspended 2 Games for Violation of NFL's Substance Abuse Policy

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The NFL suspended Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill two games following a violation of the league's substance-abuse policy, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday.

Hill appeared in 12 games and made four starts last year, racking up 40 combined tackles.

While the Rams have a clean slate of sorts with first-year head coach Sean McVay, it's doubtful Los Angeles expected Hill to play a big role on the defense before the suspension. The fact he'll miss the first two games of the 2017 regular season almost certainly pushes him further down the depth chart.

The suspension may even put Hill's status on the Rams in jeopardy. An undrafted free agent in 2015, he's already on his third team in the NFL.

His 2016 performance left a lot to be desired, with Pro Football Focus' Matt Claassen noting he allowed the second-highest opponent passer rating of any cornerback.

The Rams may still view Hill as a rotational option in the second despite the suspension. Should Los Angeles want to move on, releasing the 25-year-old wouldn't be difficult, though. He's in the final year of his deal, and the Rams would save $615,000 by cutting him before the start of the season, per Over the Cap.