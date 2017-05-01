    Premier League Table: Final Week 35 2017 Standings, Results and Week 36 Fixtures

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2017

    WATFORD, ENGLAND - MAY 01: Emre Can of Liverpool scores the opening goal during the Premier League match between Watford and Liverpool at Vicarage Road on May 1, 2017 in Watford, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    Liverpool defeated Watford 1-0 on the road in the Premier League but lost Philippe Coutinho to injury in the opening moments of the match on Monday.

    The victory was the Reds' 20th win of the league campaign as they stretched the gap between themselves and the chasing pack.

    Liverpool are now three points ahead of Manchester City and four in front of Manchester United in the race for third.

    Here are the latest results and forthcoming fixtures from the Premier League:

    2017 Premier League: Latest Scores and Results
    DateFixtureScore
    Saturday, April 29West Brom vs. Leicester City0-1
    Saturday, April 29Southampton vs. Hull City0-0
    Saturday, April 29Sunderland vs. Bournemouth0-1
    Saturday, April 29Stoke City vs. West Ham0-0
    Saturday, April 29Crystal Palace vs. Burnley0-2
    Sunday, April 30Manchester United vs. Swansea City1-1
    Sunday, April 30Everton vs. Chelsea0-3
    Sunday, April 30Middlesbrough vs. Manchester City2-2
    Sunday, April 30Tottenham vs. Arsenal2-0
    Monday, May 1Watford vs. Liverpool0-1
    PremierLeague.com
    2017 Premier League: Week 36 Schedule
    DateTime (BST/ET)Fixture
    Friday, May 58 p.m/3 p.m.West Ham vs. Tottenham
    Saturday, May 612:30 p.m/7:30 a.m.Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
    Saturday, May 63 p.m/10 a.m.Bournemouth vs. Stoke City
    Saturday, May 63 p.m/10 a.m.Burnley vs. West Brom
    Saturday, May 63 p.m/10 a.m.Hull City vs. Sunderland
    Saturday, May 63 p.m/10 a.m.Leicester City vs. Watford
    Saturday, May 65:30 p.m/12:30 p.m.Swansea City vs. Everton
    Sunday, May 71:30 p.m/8:30 a.m.Liverpool vs. Southampton
    Sunday, May 74 p.m./11 a.m.Arsenal vs. Manchester United
    Monday, May 88 p.m/3 p.m.Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough
    Wednesday, May 107:45 p.m/ 2:45 p.m.Southampton vs. Arsenal
    Premier League.com

    Here are the latest standings:

    2017 Premier League: Latest Standings
    PosTeamPLWDLGFGAGDPTS
    1Chelsea3426357229+4381
    2Tottenham3423837122+4977
    3Liverpool3520967142+2969
    4Manchester City3419966537+2866
    5Manchester United34171435125+2665
    6Arsenal3318696442+2260
    7Everton35161096040+2058
    8West Bromwich Albion34128143943-444
    9Southampton33118143944-541
    10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
    11Leicester34117164254-1240
    12Stoke351010153750-1340
    13Watford34117163755-1840
    14Burnley35116183549-1439
    15West Ham35109164459-1539
    16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
    17Hull3597193667-3134
    18Swansea3595214069-2932
    19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
    20Sunderland3456232660-3421
    PremierLeague.com

     

    Monday Recap

    WATFORD, ENGLAND - MAY 01: Jurgen Klopp the manager of Liverpool celebrates following his team's 1-0 victory during the Premier League match between Watford and Liverpool at Vicarage Road on May 1, 2017 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/G
    Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    Despite losing Coutinho to a leg injury in the opening minutes at Vicarage Road, Liverpool remained composed and collected three points after a spectacular finish from Emre Can.

    The versatile midfielder scored an overhead kick in stoppage time in the first half, producing one of the goals of the season.

    The Germany international latched on to a deft chip from Lucas Leiva and finished with world-class precision.

    B/R Football highlighted the impressive finish:

    Watford edged their way back into contention in the second half, and Liverpool appeared nervous as the minutes ticked by.

    Daniel Sturridge almost put the result to bed in the closing moments, but his shot was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

    The Hornets nearly ruined coach Jurgen Klopp's night in the final play of the match, with Sebastian Prodl smashing the woodwork with a powerful effort.

    The victory gives the Reds a huge advantage over the Manchester clubs in the Premier League going into the final weeks of the campaign.

    United and City both collapsed to shock draws on Sunday, giving Liverpool the edge in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification.