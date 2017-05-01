Premier League Table: Final Week 35 2017 Standings, Results and Week 36 Fixtures

Premier League Table: Final Week 35 2017 Standings, Results and Week 36 FixturesMay 1, 2017
Liverpool defeated Watford 1-0 on the road in the Premier League but lost Philippe Coutinho to injury in the opening moments of the match on Monday.
The victory was the Reds' 20th win of the league campaign as they stretched the gap between themselves and the chasing pack.
Liverpool are now three points ahead of Manchester City and four in front of Manchester United in the race for third.
Here are the latest results and forthcoming fixtures from the Premier League:
|2017 Premier League: Latest Scores and Results
|Date
|Fixture
|Score
|Saturday, April 29
|West Brom vs. Leicester City
|0-1
|Saturday, April 29
|Southampton vs. Hull City
|0-0
|Saturday, April 29
|Sunderland vs. Bournemouth
|0-1
|Saturday, April 29
|Stoke City vs. West Ham
|0-0
|Saturday, April 29
|Crystal Palace vs. Burnley
|0-2
|Sunday, April 30
|Manchester United vs. Swansea City
|1-1
|Sunday, April 30
|Everton vs. Chelsea
|0-3
|Sunday, April 30
|Middlesbrough vs. Manchester City
|2-2
|Sunday, April 30
|Tottenham vs. Arsenal
|2-0
|Monday, May 1
|Watford vs. Liverpool
|0-1
|PremierLeague.com
|2017 Premier League: Week 36 Schedule
|Date
|Time (BST/ET)
|Fixture
|Friday, May 5
|8 p.m/3 p.m.
|West Ham vs. Tottenham
|Saturday, May 6
|12:30 p.m/7:30 a.m.
|Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
|Saturday, May 6
|3 p.m/10 a.m.
|Bournemouth vs. Stoke City
|Saturday, May 6
|3 p.m/10 a.m.
|Burnley vs. West Brom
|Saturday, May 6
|3 p.m/10 a.m.
|Hull City vs. Sunderland
|Saturday, May 6
|3 p.m/10 a.m.
|Leicester City vs. Watford
|Saturday, May 6
|5:30 p.m/12:30 p.m.
|Swansea City vs. Everton
|Sunday, May 7
|1:30 p.m/8:30 a.m.
|Liverpool vs. Southampton
|Sunday, May 7
|4 p.m./11 a.m.
|Arsenal vs. Manchester United
|Monday, May 8
|8 p.m/3 p.m.
|Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough
|Wednesday, May 10
|7:45 p.m/ 2:45 p.m.
|Southampton vs. Arsenal
|Premier League.com
Here are the latest standings:
|2017 Premier League: Latest Standings
|Pos
|Team
|PL
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|34
|26
|3
|5
|72
|29
|+43
|81
|2
|Tottenham
|34
|23
|8
|3
|71
|22
|+49
|77
|3
|Liverpool
|35
|20
|9
|6
|71
|42
|+29
|69
|4
|Manchester City
|34
|19
|9
|6
|65
|37
|+28
|66
|5
|Manchester United
|34
|17
|14
|3
|51
|25
|+26
|65
|6
|Arsenal
|33
|18
|6
|9
|64
|42
|+22
|60
|7
|Everton
|35
|16
|10
|9
|60
|40
|+20
|58
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|34
|12
|8
|14
|39
|43
|-4
|44
|9
|Southampton
|33
|11
|8
|14
|39
|44
|-5
|41
|10
|Bournemouth
|35
|11
|8
|16
|50
|63
|-13
|41
|11
|Leicester
|34
|11
|7
|16
|42
|54
|-12
|40
|12
|Stoke
|35
|10
|10
|15
|37
|50
|-13
|40
|13
|Watford
|34
|11
|7
|16
|37
|55
|-18
|40
|14
|Burnley
|35
|11
|6
|18
|35
|49
|-14
|39
|15
|West Ham
|35
|10
|9
|16
|44
|59
|-15
|39
|16
|Crystal Palace
|35
|11
|5
|19
|46
|56
|-10
|38
|17
|Hull
|35
|9
|7
|19
|36
|67
|-31
|34
|18
|Swansea
|35
|9
|5
|21
|40
|69
|-29
|32
|19
|Middlesbrough
|35
|5
|13
|17
|26
|45
|-19
|28
|20
|Sunderland
|34
|5
|6
|23
|26
|60
|-34
|21
|PremierLeague.com
Monday Recap
Despite losing Coutinho to a leg injury in the opening minutes at Vicarage Road, Liverpool remained composed and collected three points after a spectacular finish from Emre Can.
The versatile midfielder scored an overhead kick in stoppage time in the first half, producing one of the goals of the season.
The Germany international latched on to a deft chip from Lucas Leiva and finished with world-class precision.
B/R Football highlighted the impressive finish:
B/R Football @brfootball
YES. EMRE. CAN. 🚲 https://t.co/1okkpnGoJF5/1/2017, 8:19:11 PM
Watford edged their way back into contention in the second half, and Liverpool appeared nervous as the minutes ticked by.
Daniel Sturridge almost put the result to bed in the closing moments, but his shot was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.
The Hornets nearly ruined coach Jurgen Klopp's night in the final play of the match, with Sebastian Prodl smashing the woodwork with a powerful effort.
The victory gives the Reds a huge advantage over the Manchester clubs in the Premier League going into the final weeks of the campaign.
United and City both collapsed to shock draws on Sunday, giving Liverpool the edge in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification.