Premier League Table: Final Week 35 2017 Standings, Results and Week 36 Fixtures

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Liverpool defeated Watford 1-0 on the road in the Premier League but lost Philippe Coutinho to injury in the opening moments of the match on Monday.

The victory was the Reds' 20th win of the league campaign as they stretched the gap between themselves and the chasing pack.

Liverpool are now three points ahead of Manchester City and four in front of Manchester United in the race for third.

Here are the latest results and forthcoming fixtures from the Premier League:

2017 Premier League: Latest Scores and Results Date Fixture Score Saturday, April 29 West Brom vs. Leicester City 0-1 Saturday, April 29 Southampton vs. Hull City 0-0 Saturday, April 29 Sunderland vs. Bournemouth 0-1 Saturday, April 29 Stoke City vs. West Ham 0-0 Saturday, April 29 Crystal Palace vs. Burnley 0-2 Sunday, April 30 Manchester United vs. Swansea City 1-1 Sunday, April 30 Everton vs. Chelsea 0-3 Sunday, April 30 Middlesbrough vs. Manchester City 2-2 Sunday, April 30 Tottenham vs. Arsenal 2-0 Monday, May 1 Watford vs. Liverpool 0-1 PremierLeague.com

2017 Premier League: Week 36 Schedule Date Time (BST/ET) Fixture Friday, May 5 8 p.m/3 p.m. West Ham vs. Tottenham Saturday, May 6 12:30 p.m/7:30 a.m. Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace Saturday, May 6 3 p.m/10 a.m. Bournemouth vs. Stoke City Saturday, May 6 3 p.m/10 a.m. Burnley vs. West Brom Saturday, May 6 3 p.m/10 a.m. Hull City vs. Sunderland Saturday, May 6 3 p.m/10 a.m. Leicester City vs. Watford Saturday, May 6 5:30 p.m/12:30 p.m. Swansea City vs. Everton Sunday, May 7 1:30 p.m/8:30 a.m. Liverpool vs. Southampton Sunday, May 7 4 p.m./11 a.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester United Monday, May 8 8 p.m/3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough Wednesday, May 10 7:45 p.m/ 2:45 p.m. Southampton vs. Arsenal Premier League.com

Here are the latest standings:

2017 Premier League: Latest Standings Pos Team PL W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72 29 +43 81 2 Tottenham 34 23 8 3 71 22 +49 77 3 Liverpool 35 20 9 6 71 42 +29 69 4 Manchester City 34 19 9 6 65 37 +28 66 5 Manchester United 34 17 14 3 51 25 +26 65 6 Arsenal 33 18 6 9 64 42 +22 60 7 Everton 35 16 10 9 60 40 +20 58 8 West Bromwich Albion 34 12 8 14 39 43 -4 44 9 Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 -5 41 10 Bournemouth 35 11 8 16 50 63 -13 41 11 Leicester 34 11 7 16 42 54 -12 40 12 Stoke 35 10 10 15 37 50 -13 40 13 Watford 34 11 7 16 37 55 -18 40 14 Burnley 35 11 6 18 35 49 -14 39 15 West Ham 35 10 9 16 44 59 -15 39 16 Crystal Palace 35 11 5 19 46 56 -10 38 17 Hull 35 9 7 19 36 67 -31 34 18 Swansea 35 9 5 21 40 69 -29 32 19 Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 -19 28 20 Sunderland 34 5 6 23 26 60 -34 21 PremierLeague.com

Monday Recap

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Despite losing Coutinho to a leg injury in the opening minutes at Vicarage Road, Liverpool remained composed and collected three points after a spectacular finish from Emre Can.

The versatile midfielder scored an overhead kick in stoppage time in the first half, producing one of the goals of the season.

The Germany international latched on to a deft chip from Lucas Leiva and finished with world-class precision.

B/R Football highlighted the impressive finish:

Watford edged their way back into contention in the second half, and Liverpool appeared nervous as the minutes ticked by.

Daniel Sturridge almost put the result to bed in the closing moments, but his shot was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

The Hornets nearly ruined coach Jurgen Klopp's night in the final play of the match, with Sebastian Prodl smashing the woodwork with a powerful effort.

The victory gives the Reds a huge advantage over the Manchester clubs in the Premier League going into the final weeks of the campaign.

United and City both collapsed to shock draws on Sunday, giving Liverpool the edge in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification.