Projecting Pittsburgh Steelers' 2017 Starting Lineup After NFL Draft

Projecting Pittsburgh Steelers' 2017 Starting Lineup After NFL DraftMay 2, 2017
The 2017 NFL draft has come and gone, with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking the conservative approach that has been typical of the team over the last 10 or so years.
The Steelers came in with eight draft picks and left with eight new players, some of whom will make an instant impact on their roster as rookies, while others will be released and others retained to be developed into contributors at a later date.
Though the latter might be more common than the former, the Steelers certainly snagged players who will shake up the top of the depth chart.
Here is an updated look at Pittsburgh's projected starting lineup at each position for the 2017 season with the rookies soon coming to town.
Quarterback
Quarterback: Ben Roethlisberger
Though the Steelers used a draft pick on a quarterback for the first time in four years, it happened in Round 4, when they picked up Tennessee's Joshua Dobbs.
The last time they did so was in 2013, also in Round 4, to select the man currently serving as starter Ben Roethlisberger's backup, Landry Jones. That's where the quarterback battle is to be found in Pittsburgh this summer; Roethlisberger is in no danger of losing his job heading into his 14th season in the league.
Roethlisberger is 35 years old, though, and the Steelers will start thinking in earnest about his eventual replacement perhaps as early as two years from now.
Maybe that person can be Dobbs, granted he can even beat out Jones for the No. 2 nod. But fourth-round draft picks becoming starting quarterbacks in the NFL is an exception, not a rule.
And as far as this season is concerned, Roethlisberger remains firmly entrenched as the Steelers' starter.
Running Back
Running Back: Le'Veon Bell (with a side of James Conner)
Given that the Steelers made no significant free-agency moves to add a true backup running back to starter Le'Veon Bell, it seemed inevitable that the draft would be the source of that No. 2 back. Indeed it was, with Pitt's James Conner being selected in Round 5.
Bell will still be the team's No. 1 back, but Conner will also have an important role to play.
In recent seasons, Bell has been beset with injuries and commissioner-mandated suspensions, two things that must always be simmering in the back of the Steelers' minds. Further, even though Bell is the workhorse in Pittsburgh, it would not be prudent to have him on the field for every offensive snap.
With his powerful, downhill style, Conner can be of use in short-yardage and goal-line rushing situations and has third-down capability, proving so with 21 catches for 302 yards and four scores in 2016.
Though Bell is the starter from a depth-chart perspective and though his timeshare with Conner will not be a 50-50 split, both men need to be mentioned when talking about Pittsburgh's primary running game in 2017.
Wide Receiver
Wide Receiver: Antonio Brown, Eli Rogers, Martavis Bryant, JuJu Smith-Schuster
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant may not have been entirely correct to say that Round 2 2017 draft pick JuJu Smith-Schuster is the roster replacement for Sammie Coates, a 2015 third-round draft pick. But it's likely Smith-Schuster will leapfrog Coates on the depth chart this summer and insinuate himself in the Steelers' crew of starting wideouts.
However, Bryant isn't safe, either. Recently reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after having served what was an indefinite suspension for repeated violations of the league's substance-abuse policy, he will be out of the game entirely with one more slip-up. Taken in concert with Coates' injury history, that forced the Steelers to take Smith-Schuster on Friday night.
Regardless, Bryant and Antonio Brown appear to be Pittsburgh's big-two home-run hitters at receiver, while Eli Rogers will be the team's primary slot receiver.
Smith-Schuster, a physical possession-style receiver, is a perfect complementary piece to all three. When Pittsburgh is working in three- or four-receiver sets, he is likely to be on the field rather than Coates.
Tight End
Tight End: Jesse James, Ladarius Green
With 2015 fifth-round draft pick Jesse James not exactly blowing minds as a receiving option and 2016 free-agent signing Ladarius Green missing over half of the season with an ankle injury and a concussion, it seemed the Steelers would take advantage of a deep draft class at tight end this year. But, that was not the case.
The Steelers exited the event without addressing the position once, a sign that they must be comfortable enough with James' development and Green's health, despite general manager Kevin Colbert saying days before the draft he had no update on the latter's status for 2017.
As of now, one must assume that the James-Green combo will serve as Pittsburgh's starting tight ends this season.
Pittsburgh also picked up Pitt tight end Scott Orndoff, who had 48 catches for 823 yards and 10 scores over his last two seasons. However, the undrafted rookie will have quite a climb up the depth chart to unseat either James or Green, and until or unless that happens, it's hard to pencil him in as a potential starter in 2017.
David Johnson will also continue to have his role as a blocker and in some instances could be considered a starter depending on the Steelers' offensive game-planning.
Offensive Line
Offensive Line: Alejandro Villanueva (Left Tackle), Ramon Foster (Left Guard), Maurkice Pouncey (Center), David DeCastro (Right Guard), Marcus Gilbert (Right Tackle)
There appear to be no plans to change up the Steelers' starting offensive line from a year ago. The team did not use a high draft pick (or any at all) on an offensive lineman this year nor did they make a move to sign a notable guard, center or tackle in free agency.
Thus, the line will remain in tact for 2017, barring any potential injuries. Alejandro Villanueva will be the left tackle, with Marcus Gilbert on the right. The two guards will be Ramon Foster and David DeCastro, while Maurkice Pouncey remains the center.
There's no reason for the Steelers to make any changes. Their quarterbacks were sacked only 21 times last year (17 taken by Ben Roethlisberger) and their run game produced 1,760 yards.
The days of offensive line instability in Pittsburgh appear to be over, for now.
Defensive Line
Defensive Line: Stephon Tuitt (Defensive End), Cameron Heyward (Defensive End), Javon Hargrave (Defensive Tackle)
The Steelers didn't make any significant moves when it came to their defensive line this year, grabbing end Keion Adams in Round 7 and adding Tyson Alualu in free agency.
Though the two, Alualu in particular, could see playing time this year, the starters still project to be Stephon Tuitt and Cameron Heyward at defensive end and Javon Hargrave at defensive tackle (with a few choice appearances by Daniel McCullers).
Pittsburgh seems comfortable with its defensive linemen, particularly ends Tuitt and Heyward. Though the latter missed half of the season with a torn pectoral muscle, that time off should not lead to him losing his standing on the depth chart.
What will be most interesting is how the timeshare of snaps works out between all of the Steelers' defensive linemen; with so much work being done in sub-packages, there could be a wide variety of defenders getting on-field looks moving forward.
Linebacker
Linebacker: Bud Dupree (Outside), Arthur Moats (Outside), James Harrison (Outside), T.J. Watt (Outside), Vince Williams (Inside), Ryan Shazier (Inside)
The Steelers like to mix things up at the linebacker position, particularly on the outside. That's due in part to the various ways in which they are employed, whether being asked to rush the passer, stop the run or be prepared to do both.
It also has to do with James Harrison, who is soon to turn 39 years old. While he's still a capable player—he was the team's sack leader last year, with five—the Steelers are also trying to keep him protected as well as they can.
Therefore, the Steelers' defensive snap-count time share a year ago was an interesting one and it should remain that way in 2017.
Lawrence Timmons played 90.8 percent of snaps in 2016, according to Football Outsiders, but he has since left in free agency. Fellow inside linebacker Ryan Shazier played over 70 percent of the defensive snaps and should see that number increase with the departure of his former teammate, making him a starter. Timmons' job will go to Vince Williams.
That makes the interior of the linebacking group a pretty straightforward starting duo to predict. Harrison will still have a role to play, given that he played 56.1 percent of snaps last year. So will Arthur Moats. But, with both men potentially in their last seasons in Pittsburgh, that means the younger players will require more opportunities.
Bud Dupree and first-round 2017 draft pick T.J. Watt should see their playing time continuing to increase, with the former's likely coming right away (especially with Jarvis Jones having left in free agency), while the rookie Watt will see his workload increase as the season wears on.
This gives the Steelers four players who could—based on snap distribution—be considered starters at outside linebacker, while the inside should be considerably more stable.
Cornerback
Cornerback: Artie Burns, Ross Cockrell, Cameron Sutton
Headed into the 2017 draft, it seemed the Steelers could consider switching cornerback Ross Cockrell to the slot. But, after the team selected Tennessee's Cameron Sutton in the third round, it is clear that his home is on the outside, along with 2016 first-round draft pick Artie Burns.
Sutton will have to battle it out with a pair of veterans, William Gay and Coty Sensabaugh (the latter a free-agency aquisition), to be a starter in Pittsburgh. But Sutton's pedigree as a man-to-man cornerback—something the Steelers hope to improve this year—already gives him an advantage.
With Sensabaugh also in his first year in Pittsburgh (though his fifth in the league) and Gay seeing himself benched a year ago (and now 32 years old), Sutton could have a fast track to a starting slot job this year.
The only wrinkle could be Senquez Golson, Pittsburgh's 2015 second-round draft pick who has never taken the field thanks to numerous injuries.
A healthy Golson will be angling for playing time, granted the Steelers think he should still hold on to a roster spot.
Safety
Safety: Sean Davis, Mike Mitchell
Sean Davis took over the Steelers' starting strong safety job halfway through his 2016 season and did not relinquish it.
Though the man he beat out for the job, Robert Golden, remains on the roster, Davis does not seem likely to lose it this summer. Pittsburgh's 2016 rookie of the year will reprise his role, as will strong safety Mike Mitchell, as a Steelers starter this season.
The Steelers will have to think of the future in 2018 and be on the hunt for Mitchell's eventual replacement. But, as far as 2017 is concerned, the Steelers will have no changes on the depth chart for the position. Mitchell and Davis were their third- and fourth-leading tacklers last season and combined for 14 passes defensed and 1.5 sacks.
But both men had only one interception apiece, something the Steelers would like to see improve in 2017. Should someone else prove to be more of a ball-hawk—whether Golden, Jordan Dangerfield or someone else—Pittsburgh may not be hesitant to revamp the depth chart. But for now, Davis' and Mitchell's roster statuses remain unchanged.
Special Teams
Special Teams: Chris Boswell (Kicker), Jordan Berry (Punter), Greg Warren (Long Snapper)
With only one kicker currently on the roster, it appears that the Steelers are more than comfortable with Chris Boswell reprising his role as a starter for 2017.
Last year, Boswell—an undrafted free agent who initially latched on with the Houston Texans before signing with the Steelers in 2015—made 21 of his 25 field-goal attempts and all 36 of his extra-point tries.
Punter may prove to be a bit more murky depending on the next wave of Steelers' roster cuts (the squad is up to 97 players but must be reduced to 90 later this month).
Jordan Berry is the incumbent, with A.J. Hughes joining him on the roster. Berry punted 68 times last year and averaged 45.6 yards per punt, the 18th-ranked average (out of 34 eligible). He gets the veteran's advantage, but it's possible Hughes can win out this summer.
Another battle appearing to be brewing is at long snapper. Greg Warren has been the Steelers' long snapper since 2005 and has repeatedly beaten out the competition brought in. This year, though, the Steelers used a draft pick on the position, selecting Louisville's Colin Holba in the sixth round.
Warren has missed just one career game. But he's also operating on a one-year, $1.08 million contract for 2017 and is 35 years old. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert confirmed that Holba "will be competition" for Warren; this position could thus see its first change in Pittsburgh in 13 years.