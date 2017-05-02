Projecting Pittsburgh Steelers' 2017 Starting Lineup After NFL Draft

0 of 10

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The 2017 NFL draft has come and gone, with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking the conservative approach that has been typical of the team over the last 10 or so years.

The Steelers came in with eight draft picks and left with eight new players, some of whom will make an instant impact on their roster as rookies, while others will be released and others retained to be developed into contributors at a later date.

Though the latter might be more common than the former, the Steelers certainly snagged players who will shake up the top of the depth chart.

Here is an updated look at Pittsburgh's projected starting lineup at each position for the 2017 season with the rookies soon coming to town.