Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's 5th-Year Contract Option Reportedly Exercised by Packers

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have exercised the fifth-year option for safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN confirmed the news, noting it's the first time the organization has picked up one of these options since the 2011 CBA.

The move doesn't come as much surprise considering the impact he has made defensively over the past three years. The decision keeps the 24-year-old under team control through the 2018 season.

Clinton-Dix earned his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2016 after leading the Packers with five interceptions. He also ranked third on the team with 80 tackles on the year, plus one forced fumble.

The third-year player has been a key part of the team's success throughout his career, playing all 48 regular-season games since entering the league. He took over the starting job early in his rookie campaign and hasn't given it up since, remaining a consistent performer among an otherwise questionable secondary.

He also has three interceptions in seven postseason games for good measure.

Green Bay made some upgrades in the NFL draft with the second-round selections of Kevin King and Josh Jones, both of whom are capable of playing safety. Still, Clinton-Dix should be secure in his spot in the starting lineup as the team tries to turn around a unit that allowed the second-most passing yards in the league last season.