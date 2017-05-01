Julian Finney/Getty Images

Liverpool legend John Barnes has urged manager Jurgen Klopp to seal the capture of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo (h/t Louis Sealey of Metro), Barnes said the Reds must beat Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal to the signing of the Saints defender whose reputation has exploded in the Premier League. The Dutchman is currently valued at £50 million.

Barnes said: "I've seen enough of him from when he was at Celtic to know that Van Dijk is a very talented defender.

"It would be great. He's a quality player. I think Jurgen Klopp does like him and if he comes to Liverpool I think that would be a good signing.

"It doesn't matter how much it takes. You can sign a good player for £5m or a good player for £50m.

"If that's the market value, it's the market value. I'm more interested in the qualities that a player could bring to the team rather than the transfer fee."

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The 25-year-old is currently recovering from long-term injury but has played 21 times in the Premier League this term, including six appearances in the UEFA Europa League, according to WhoScored.com.

The player's aerial presence, combined with his talent on the ball, makes him the consummate modern-day centre-back with style and purpose.

Liverpool blog Empire of the Kop responded with surprise when journalist James Pearce reported the club's interest:

According to the Daily Mirror (h/t Metro), Klopp and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger have "opened talks" with the Dutchman "after meeting his advisors last week."

In other Reds news, the chase for Fulham prodigy Ryan Sessegnon continues, but Manchester United have joined the queue for his services.

Per the Daily Mirror (h/t Joe Rimmer of the Liverpool Echo), the 16-year-old is now a target for Red Devils coach Jose Mourinho. Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea are all monitoring the full-back who has a flair for attacking football and scoring goals.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Despite his tender age, Sessegnon has the qualities to step up to the Premier League and could find himself at a major club after the summer rush.

The player has scored seven goals in 27 appearances this season for the west London side, per Rimmer, and he could develop into an attacking force at the highest level.

Sessegnon would be an excellent investment for any Premier League team, and his sell-on value is likely to rocket in the coming years if he succeeds as expected.