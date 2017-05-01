Jimmie Ward's Contract Option Picked Up by 49ers

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have exercised their fifth-year option on defensive back Jimmie Ward, the team announced Monday.

The 2014 first-round pick just completed his third year in the NFL, but he apparently did enough for the team to lock him up through the 2018 season.

Ward was drafted as a safety but was praised for his versatility, which he has shown throughout his NFL career. After spending time all over the secondary in his first two years, he became a full-time cornerback in 2016 and started 10 of the 11 games he played.

He totaled 52 tackles, one interception and 12 passes defended.

The 49ers focused on defense in the NFL draft after allowing the most points in football last year, selecting six players on that side of the ball. However, Ward should still play a major role in the secondary next season, especially with fellow cornerback Tramaine Brock no longer with the team.