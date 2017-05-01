Zach Mettenberger Released by Steelers After Josh Dobbs Taken in 2017 NFL Draft

Jared Wickerham/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers released quarterback Zach Mettenberger on Monday, two days after selecting Josh Dobbs in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Mettenberger, 25, served as the third-string quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Landry Jones in 2016. He did not attempt a pass.

The former sixth-round pick spent his first two NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans before being cut by the Titans last May. He was claimed by the San Diego Chargers but later released in August before spending the 2016 season in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers added Dobbs, who played college football at Tennessee, with the No. 135 overall pick Sunday. Dobbs is expected to compete with Jones for the Steelers' backup job, and it's likely they'll wind up carrying both, along with Roethlisberger, on their 53-man roster in 2017.

Keeping Mettenberger, who would have a massive uphill battle to beat out Jones for a roster spot, in that sense would have been superfluous. Another team might wind up bringing the LSU product in and giving him a legitimate shot at making the roster.

Mettenberger played in 14 games during his first two seasons, throwing for 2,347 yards and 12 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. He was thrust into the lineup in both seasons well before he was ready, and his inexperience showed with a series of turnovers and forced throws.

With a full year to sit out and actually learn at the NFL level, Mettenberger might wind up finding a career as a serviceable backup somewhere else.