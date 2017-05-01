Gareon Conley to Meet with Police, Reportedly Give DNA After Rape Allegation

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Gareon Conley remains fully cooperative with police in order to clear his name after a rape allegation surfaced shortly before the draft.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Conley is scheduled to meet with Cleveland police Monday afternoon and reportedly will provide a DNA sample as part of the process.

The former Ohio State cornerback was selected by the Oakland Raiders with the No. 24 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

