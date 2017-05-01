IPL Results 2017: Scores, T20 Points Table and Revised Fixture List After May 1

PUNIT PARANJPE/Getty Images

Mumbai Indians are back on top of the 2017 Indian Premier League table after captain Rohit Sharma steered them to a narrow five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

A knock of 43 from AB de Villiers helped Bangalore to a total of 162 for eight after they elected to bat. For spells it looked to be enough, as the Indians lost wickets regularly. But Sharma returned to form in style, making an unbeaten 56 from 37 balls and hitting the winning runs off the penultimate ball.

Later in the day, Ben Stokes inspired Rising Pune Supergiant to a thrilling five-wicket win over Gujarat Lions.

The Lions slumped to 161 all out after Brendon McCullum gave the team an excellent start with a quickfire 45. Rising Pune lost three wickets in the first two overs, but a stunning knock of 103 off 63 balls from Stokes saw the Supergiant to a memorable win.

Here is a look at the latest standings from the 2017 IPL, the matches to come this week and a recap of Monday’s action.

IPL 2017: Standings TEAMS MAT WON LOST TIED N/R PTS Mumbai Indians 10 8 2 0 0 16 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 7 3 0 0 14 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 3 0 1 13 Rising Pune Supergiant 10 6 4 0 0 12 Kings XI Punjab 9 4 5 0 0 8 Gujarat Lions 10 3 7 0 0 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 2 8 0 1 5 Delhi Daredevils 8 2 6 0 0 4 IPLT20.com

IPL 2017: Upcoming Fixtures Date Time Home Away Tuesday, May 2 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ET Delhi Daredevils Sunrisers Hyderabad Wednesday, May 3 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ET Kolkata Knight Riders Rising Pune Supergiant Thursday, May 4 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ET Delhi Daredevils Gujarat Lions Friday, May 5 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ET Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab Saturday, May 6 11:30 p.m./ 4 p.m. local/ 6:30 a.m. ET Hyderabad Sunrisers Rising Pune Supergiant Saturday, May 6 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ET Delhi Daredevils Mumbai Indians IPLT20.com

Mumbai vs. Bangalore

Mumbai, 165 for five (Sharma 56*, Buttler 33), beat Bangalore, 162 for eight (De Villiers 43, Negi 35), by five wickets with one ball remaining

The quality in this Bangalore batting lineup is among the best in the competition, although this season their talent has not equated to high scores.

On Monday it was a similar tale after winning the toss and opting to bat. Openers Virat Kohli (20) and Mandeep Singh (17) both got starts before losing their wickets, while Travis Head could only muster 12 runs in his 15 balls at the crease.

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

It was up to De Villiers, alongside Kedar Jadhav, to inject some impetus into the innings. The South African blasted 43 from his 27 balls at the crease to give the Royal Challengers a chance of posting a competitive score.

He was eventually snaffled by Krunal Pandya, who is developing a knack for dismissing De Villiers, per Pavilion Opinions:

It was always going to be tough for Bangalore after his departure, although a late cameo of 35 from big-hitting Pawan Negi eventually pushed them along to 162 for eight from their 20 overs.

The Indians’ response got off to the worst possible start when Parthiv Patel was out first ball. Jos Buttler (33) and Nitish Rana (27) helped steady the ship, but both were dismissed without taking the game away from Bangalore, while Kieron Pollard also fell for 17.

Rafiq Maqbool/Associated Press

With Mumbai on 98 for four with seven overs remaining, the Royal Challengers were beginning to believe. Those beliefs were further fuelled when Pandya retired hurt.

But the Indians still had Sharma at the crease and while wickets were falling around him, he remained rock solid. Eventually, with seven needed off the final over, the skipper steered his side home.

Actor Ranjiv Singh praised the display from the Indians, as they moved back to the top of the table:

"One good thing is that we haven't been complacent," said Sharma afterward, per the IPL website. "We want to finish games in a clinical manner and we did it today. Personally, it felt good to spend time in the middle. I picked my areas and backed myself to hit in those areas."

Rising Pune vs. Gujarat

Rising Pune, 167 for five (Stokes 103*, Dhoni 26) beat Gujarat, 161 all out (McCullum 45, Kishan 31) by five wickets with one ball remaining

With Ishan Kishan and McCullum at the top of the order, the Lions are a dangerous team at their best and the duo gave Gujarat a brilliant platform.

Kishan helped get the team going with 31 from 24 balls before he was dismissed, while McCullum continued to apply pressure in his bullish fashion. However, his team-mates at the other end were not following suit.

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

Suresh Raina was run out for just eight, while Imran Tahir, having already prised out Kishan, struck twice in two balls remove Aaron Finch (13) and Dwayne Smith (zero). When McCullum did eventually fall for 45, a strong start had been undone, with Gujarat struggling on 105 for five.

The team’s official Twitter account expressed its dismay:

Rising Pune didn’t relent either, shutting down scoring opportunities and eventually skittling out their opponents for 161.

The Supergiant’s response got off to a disastrous start. Pradeep Sangwan had both Ajinkya Rahane (four) and Steve Smith (four) out in the first over, while Manoj Tiwary was trapped LBW by Basil Thampi in the second.

RAFIQ MAQBOOL/Associated Press

Rahul Tripathi followed for just six in the sixth over, before Stokes and MS Dhoni sought to steady the ship.

The rate remained demanding, though, despite Stokes briskly passing his half century. Even when Dhoni fell for 26, around two runs a ball was needed. Still, the England international was not giving in, per The Cricket Prof:

With 25 needed from two overs, Stokes launched a massive six over the ropes to keep Rising Pune in contention; another in the same over made his team favourites for the first time in the chase.

Stokes went to his century in 61 deliveries off the first ball of the final over, but there was still a job to do. Eventually, it was Daniel Christian who finished it off, hitting a six off the penultimate ball.