Mike Glennon Reportedly Felt Bears 'Cheated' on Him with Mitchell Trubisky Pick

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears took quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 pick of the 2017 NFL draft, which came as a surprise to the recently signed Mike Glennon.

According to Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune, Glennon only found out the Bears were drafting a first-round quarterback when Trubisky's name was called on television. The 27-year-old "felt as though he had been cheated on."

It was even more disrespectful considering the veteran quarterback was invited to the team's draft party.

Glennon signed a three-year deal this offseason worth up to $45 million, including $18.5 million in guarantees. After only starting 18 games in four years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he expected a chance to earn the full-time job in Chicago.

While the long-term proposition is now in doubt, he should at least get a chance to play early in the year.

"In regards to Mike Glennon, Mike Glennon is our starting quarterback," general manager Ryan Pace said after the draft, per Jeff Dickerson of ESPN. "There is no quarterback competition when Mitch gets here. Glennon is our starting quarterback. We'll focus on Mitch's development and Mike Glennon winning games for the Chicago Bears."

Despite the vote of confidence, the Bears certainly didn't trade up to take a quarterback with the second overall pick for him to sit on the sidelines forever.