Isaiah Thomas Misses Practice to Visit Dentist After Getting Tooth Knocked out

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics superstar Isaiah Thomas missed Monday's practice due to a dentist appointment after having his tooth knocked out in Sunday's 123-111 win over the Washington Wizards.

"He's still in the dentist's chair," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said on Monday afternoon.

Thomas' tooth was knocked out while he was defending Otto Porter in the first quarter.

That didn't stop Thomas from torching the Wizards for 33 points in the contest, helping the Celtics overcome an early 16-0 deficit, though he did express a desire to address the tooth immediately in his postgame press conference.

"It just bothers me to talk," he said, per Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com. "My tongue goes right through my tooth. I've never had dental problems, so this is new. I've always had teammates that I've always clowned them about the tooth being out, and now I'm one of them. So hopefully we can replace it as soon as possible."

It was the latest bit of adversity for Thomas, who has been dealing with the death of his sister throughout the postseason. Thomas attended her funeral on Saturday in Tacoma, Washington, before flying back to Boston on Sunday morning.

"I think that obviously [losing a tooth] hurts and that's not fun, but in comparison to what he's gone through—even he was laughing and pseudo-smiling about it there for a while," Stevens said, per Forsberg. "But I think that what he's been able to do is, I think I've used the word 'unfathomable,' and I'd stick with that. I can't imagine being able to do it myself, if I were in the same situation. He's incredible."