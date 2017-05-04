NFL Free Agents 2017: Projecting Homes for Best Players on Market, Post-Draft

1 of 10

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Projected Landing Spot: Seattle Seahawks

It seems like a million years ago that Colin Kaepernick was leading the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII. The Niners came just a few feet from winning that game.

At the time, Kaepernick appeared to be on the verge of becoming one of the NFL's best at the position. Since then, it's been a rapid fall from grace.

Not only was Kaepernick let go by the Niners this year, but there's been little interest in the 29-year-old's services since.

Struggles notwithstanding, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett told the NFL Network's NFL Total Access (via Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com) said it still strikes him as odd that no one has come calling for Kaepernick:

"Yeah, it does surprise me," Bennett said. "Kap is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He's also one of the most genuine people you could possibly meet. All the stuff that he's doing off the field, the things that he's doing in the communities, he's just serving everybody. Teams should be happy to have a leader like that, a guy who's dedicated to the people around him and he's dedicated to making their life better. The only thing he could do is make the offense even better."

There's the matter of Kaepernick's political activism, which has rubbed more than a few people the wrong way. But that's what makes the Seattle Seahawks so perfect.

Never mind that Seattle is one of the most progressive cities in America. The 12th Man is one of the most loyal fan bases in the NFL. If general manager John Schneider says a player is good enough for the Seahawks, the fans buy it.

The Seahawks have a need at backup quarterback behind Russell Wilson, and Kaepernick is uniquely qualified to run the zone-read offense the Seahawks employ.

Would it be weird to see Kaepernick in the helmet of the team that was his most hated rival? You bet. But frankly, it just makes too much sense not to happen.