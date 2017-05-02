Kentucky Derby 2017 Odds: Latest Vegas Betting Lines for Churchill Downs Field

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports is nearly upon us as the 2017 Kentucky Derby takes place at Louisville's Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 6.

Punters have made Classic Empire the early favourite, but Always Dreaming should be significantly backed before the race.

Race-day favourites have dominated the event for several years, as form and talent have combined to produce a winner.

Here is a look at the early odds:

2017 Kentucky Derby: Early Odds Horse Odds Classic Empire +400 (bet $100 to win $400) Always Dreaming +500 Irish War Cry +800 Gunnevera +1000 McCraken +1000 Irap +1400 Tapwrit +1400 Gormley +1600 Battalion Runner +1600 Thunder Snow +1800 Malagacy +2000 Girvin +2000 Practical Joke +2000 Conquest Mo Money +2500 J Boys Echo +2800 Hence +2800 Lookin At Lee +5000 State of Honor +5000 Cloud Computing +5000 Patch +5000 Battle of Midway +5000 Sonneteer +5000 Royal Mo +5000 Untrapped +5000 Fast and Accurate +6600 OddsShark.com

Preview

There have been few shocks at the Run for the Roses in recent memory, and two horses stand head and shoulders above the field before the 143rd edition of the Triple Crown race.

Classic Empire and Always Dreaming have caught the imagination due to their recent form, but Irish War Cry, Gunnevera and McCracken are all expected to compete.

The injury record of Classic Empire has caused many to take notice of the horse's shortfalls, but the three-year-old is oozing with potential.

However, the class of Always Dreaming could see it as the favourite when the race gets underway on May 6.

According to OddsShark.com, both colts are 5-1, with no clear favourite the week before the showdown.

Superstar jockey John Velazquez will take the reins of the current second favourite, giving Always Dreaming a fantastic chance of glory.

Classic Empire initially drifted out to 12-1 after a poor display in the Holy Bull Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park, Florida, in February, but his latest form suggests this was only a blip in his results.

Irish War Cry prevailed in the Holy Bull Stakes and has the energy to cause a shock at the Kentucky Derby if he finds top gear.

It has been an inconsistent build up for Irish War Cry, but the colt will be many racing fans' outside pick to streak past the two favourites at Churchill Downs.