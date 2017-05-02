    Kentucky Derby 2017 Odds: Latest Vegas Betting Lines for Churchill Downs Field

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 01: Classic Empire gallops at Churchill Downs on May 01, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky.
    The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports is nearly upon us as the 2017 Kentucky Derby takes place at Louisville's Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 6.

    Punters have made Classic Empire the early favourite, but Always Dreaming should be significantly backed before the race.

    Race-day favourites have dominated the event for several years, as form and talent have combined to produce a winner.

    Here is a look at the early odds:

    2017 Kentucky Derby: Early Odds
    HorseOdds
    Classic Empire+400 (bet $100 to win $400)
    Always Dreaming+500
    Irish War Cry+800
    Gunnevera+1000
    McCraken+1000
    Irap+1400
    Tapwrit+1400
    Gormley+1600
    Battalion Runner+1600
    Thunder Snow+1800
    Malagacy+2000
    Girvin+2000
    Practical Joke+2000
    Conquest Mo Money+2500
    J Boys Echo+2800
    Hence+2800
    Lookin At Lee+5000
    State of Honor+5000
    Cloud Computing+5000
    Patch+5000
    Battle of Midway+5000
    Sonneteer+5000
    Royal Mo+5000
    Untrapped+5000
    Fast and Accurate+6600
    OddsShark.com

     

    Preview 

    Always Dreaming #4 (FL) with jockey John Velazquez on board, wins the Xpressbet Florida Derby (Grade I) at Gulfstream Park on April 01, 2017 in Hallandale Beach, Florida.
    There have been few shocks at the Run for the Roses in recent memory, and two horses stand head and shoulders above the field before the 143rd edition of the Triple Crown race.

    Classic Empire and Always Dreaming have caught the imagination due to their recent form, but Irish War Cry, Gunnevera and McCracken are all expected to compete.

    The injury record of Classic Empire has caused many to take notice of the horse's shortfalls, but the three-year-old is oozing with potential.

    HALLANDALE BEACH, FL - APRIL 01: Always Dreaming #4 (FL) with jockey John Velazquez on board, wins the Xpressbet Florida Derby (Grade I) at Gulfstream Park on April 01, 2017 in Hallandale Beach, Florida. (Photo by Liz Lamont/Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Imag
    However, the class of Always Dreaming could see it as the favourite when the race gets underway on May 6.

    According to OddsShark.com, both colts are 5-1, with no clear favourite the week before the showdown.

    Superstar jockey John Velazquez will take the reins of the current second favourite, giving Always Dreaming a fantastic chance of glory.

    Classic Empire initially drifted out to 12-1 after a poor display in the Holy Bull Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park, Florida, in February, but his latest form suggests this was only a blip in his results.

    Irish War Cry prevailed in the Holy Bull Stakes and has the energy to cause a shock at the Kentucky Derby if he finds top gear.

    It has been an inconsistent build up for Irish War Cry, but the colt will be many racing fans' outside pick to streak past the two favourites at Churchill Downs.