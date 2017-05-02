Kentucky Derby 2017 Odds: Latest Vegas Betting Lines for Churchill Downs Field

Kentucky Derby 2017 Odds: Latest Vegas Betting Lines for Churchill Downs FieldMay 2, 2017
The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports is nearly upon us as the 2017 Kentucky Derby takes place at Louisville's Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 6.
Punters have made Classic Empire the early favourite, but Always Dreaming should be significantly backed before the race.
Race-day favourites have dominated the event for several years, as form and talent have combined to produce a winner.
Here is a look at the early odds:
|2017 Kentucky Derby: Early Odds
|Horse
|Odds
|Classic Empire
|+400 (bet $100 to win $400)
|Always Dreaming
|+500
|Irish War Cry
|+800
|Gunnevera
|+1000
|McCraken
|+1000
|Irap
|+1400
|Tapwrit
|+1400
|Gormley
|+1600
|Battalion Runner
|+1600
|Thunder Snow
|+1800
|Malagacy
|+2000
|Girvin
|+2000
|Practical Joke
|+2000
|Conquest Mo Money
|+2500
|J Boys Echo
|+2800
|Hence
|+2800
|Lookin At Lee
|+5000
|State of Honor
|+5000
|Cloud Computing
|+5000
|Patch
|+5000
|Battle of Midway
|+5000
|Sonneteer
|+5000
|Royal Mo
|+5000
|Untrapped
|+5000
|Fast and Accurate
|+6600
|OddsShark.com
Preview
There have been few shocks at the Run for the Roses in recent memory, and two horses stand head and shoulders above the field before the 143rd edition of the Triple Crown race.
Classic Empire and Always Dreaming have caught the imagination due to their recent form, but Irish War Cry, Gunnevera and McCracken are all expected to compete.
The injury record of Classic Empire has caused many to take notice of the horse's shortfalls, but the three-year-old is oozing with potential.
However, the class of Always Dreaming could see it as the favourite when the race gets underway on May 6.
According to OddsShark.com, both colts are 5-1, with no clear favourite the week before the showdown.
Superstar jockey John Velazquez will take the reins of the current second favourite, giving Always Dreaming a fantastic chance of glory.
Classic Empire initially drifted out to 12-1 after a poor display in the Holy Bull Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park, Florida, in February, but his latest form suggests this was only a blip in his results.
Irish War Cry prevailed in the Holy Bull Stakes and has the energy to cause a shock at the Kentucky Derby if he finds top gear.
It has been an inconsistent build up for Irish War Cry, but the colt will be many racing fans' outside pick to streak past the two favourites at Churchill Downs.