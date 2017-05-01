Christine Michael, Don Jackson Reportedly to Be Released by Packers

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

After adding three running backs in the 2017 NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers are moving on from two of their incumbents.

The Packers released Don Jackson on Monday and plan to cut Christine Michael, according to Rob Demovsky and Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jackson, who joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent last year, recorded 10 carries for 32 yards in 2016. Michael came over after being released midseason by the Seattle Seahawks and rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown in six games.