Aaron Hernandez Prosecutors Seek to Reject Request to Dismiss Murder Conviction

Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

Prosecutors have requested that Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction in the Odin Lloyd case not be dismissed, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN).

Per the AP, Hernandez's "lawyers asked that his murder conviction be vacated under case law in Massachusetts that has held that when a defendant dies before an appeal is decided, the conviction is vacated. Hernandez's appeal hadn't been heard yet when he hanged himself."

Hernandez was found dead in his cell on April 19 after hanging himself with his bed sheet. He reportedly had hinted that he may kill himself and left behind three handwritten notes that were given to his family.

He killed himself just five days after he was acquitted in the murder case of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu.

As for the Lloyd case, prosecutors have maintained that "dismissing the conviction would reward Hernandez for his 'conscious, deliberate and voluntary act'" of suicide, per the AP.