Floyd Mayweather Sr. Says He'd 'Beat the S--t' out of Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather Sr. has declared he would fight Conor McGregor if the Irishman challenged him to a fight.

According to Fight Hype (h/t Jed Meshew of MMA Fighting), the father of Floyd Mayweather Jr. said McGregor would not stand a chance if he faced him rather than his son.

"He don't want that fight. Floyd's gonna turn him upside down," said Mayweather Sr. "That be like you and Floyd in the ring! [Laughs] He looks bad in the ring. That's a done deal right there. They've already showed the best that he's got. He ain't nothing but talk! I told them people on the TV already, forget about Floyd. Let's throw Floyd to the side. Here I am, I'm a 64-year-old man and I'll beat your ass. I'll beat the s--t out of McGregor! Anytime he wants it, let's go."

