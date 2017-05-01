Doug Whaley Passing on Patrick Mahomes Rumored to Be 'Final Straw' Before Firing

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the final straw for former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley came during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday, when he traded the No. 10 selection to the Kansas City Chiefs rather than draft quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

According to that report, owner Terry Pegula "loved" Mahomes and "stumped hard" for him.

Whaley was fired by the Bills on Sunday.

