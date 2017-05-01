Noah Syndergaard Placed on DL with No Timeline for Return Due to Lat Tear Injury

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The New York Mets provided an update on starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard on Monday regarding his partially torn right lat muscle:

Syndergaard, 24, has started five games for the Mets this season, going 1-2 with a 3.29 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 27.1 innings.

He was forced to miss a start last week due to right biceps discomfort. It's unclear if that injury is connected in any way to his partially torn lat, though he did refuse an MRI last week.

"Would the MRI have disclosed a lat issue or reaffirmed some concern about the bicep? We'll never know," general manager Sandy Alderson told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. "We took him at face value, but he also threw a 'pen and felt fine. On the basis of that input as well as his own comments, he was good to go. ... The people who were with him throwing the bullpen had no misgivings at all about him making his start."

For the Mets, it's the latest in a devastating string of injuries to start the season. The team is already without several key players such as Lucas Duda, Wilmer Flores, David Wright, Steven Matz, Seth Lugo and Yoenis Cespedes.

But losing Syndergaard, the team's ace, will particularly hurt.

"It's a bad feeling," catcher Rene Rivera said, per DiComo. "He's our horse, our No. 1 guy. Watching him going through that pain, it's not easy for any of our 25 guys here."