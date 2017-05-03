Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus NFL Rookie Award Predictions

7 of 11

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears (5 votes)

Former North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky needs a hug.

There's not a pick in the first round of this year's draft that was panned more than the Chicago Bears' decision to move up one spot to select Trubisky at No. 2.

Per Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, head coach John Fox didn't know general manager Ryan Pace was even planning to make the move. It was the beginning of a draft that left at least one executive from a perennial playoff team scratching his head:

We don't know what the hell they were doing. It's all anyone is talking about. It's really bad between Pace and Fox. Fox is fuming about being left in the dark on the trade. I don't know anyone who likes their draft. From the first pick on, we can't figure out what they were doing. Go back and look at how many small-school kids they took. People around the league are shocked. It's really bad between Pace and Fox.

Mind you, it isn't just that Pace sent several picks to San Francisco so he could move up to take a player he all but certainly could have had anyway had he just stayed in the third slot.

Per Bleacher Report's Sean Tomlinson, it's also a matter of the extra pressure the trade put on Trubisky:

If Trubisky develops into a franchise cornerstone quarterback, he'll make us all quickly forget about the massive draft trade the Bears made to select him. But that bar is now set exceedingly high for an inexperienced prospect who made 13 starts at the college level. Realistically, only the most elite quarterbacks can justify the draft capital Chicago gave up. And now with three picks gone between 2017 and 2018, plugging in quality young talent around him could be difficult.

Mind you, the Bears insist Mike Glennon (remember him? Chicago is paying him $18.5 million this season) will start and they are in no hurry to rush Trubisky out there.

But as the losses start to mount, so will the pressure to roll out the quarterback who has been anointed the Bears' savior, if only by virtue of what Chicago gave up to get him.

So we have an inexperienced quarterback on a talent-deficient team with fractured leadership who will soon be hearing cries to start the player for whom they paid so much.

Trubisky is set up to fail.

