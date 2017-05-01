Paul Pierce's No. 34 Boston Celtics Jersey to Be Retired

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck confirmed Monday in an interview on the Toucher & Rich show that Paul Pierce's No. 34 will be retired by the team.

Pierce, 39, played his first 15 NBA seasons in Boston. He ranks second on the team's all-time scoring list, made 10 All-Star games and won the 2008 NBA Finals MVP.

A trade to Brooklyn before the 2013-14 season set off a journeyman stage in his career, which saw Pierce play for three franchises in his final four years. He finished his career with the Los Angeles Clippers over the last two seasons.

