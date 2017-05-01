Freddie Freeman Posts Historically Low RBI Total Despite 9 April Home Runs

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman collected his ninth and final home run of April on Sunday, smacking a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning to give the club a 2-1 lead in an eventual 4-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Freeman littered April with seven seven solo shots out of his nine total. The lack of baserunners on led to a historically low RBI total for a player who displayed an enormous amount of power. His 14 RBI in the early season made him the first player in major league history to record at least nine home runs during April yet still notch fewer than 15 RBI for the month, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

In his seventh major league campaign, Freeman has never matched his 2017 April in a number of categories. The two-time All-Star posted career-high marks in April for home runs (nine), batting average (.381), on-base percentage (.485), slugging percentage (.798), stolen bases (four) and runs scored.

He may not have consistently displayed April's power surge in the past, but it doesn't necessarily suggest this will be looked at as an aberration moving forward now that the Braves call a new ballpark home in 2017.

Turner Field never really provided conditions conducive to consistent power, ranking among the worst parks for home runs in 2016, per ESPN Park Factors. The club opened play in a new ballpark in 2017—SunTrust Park—and Freeman was quick to take notice of a feature that has paid early dividends, per the Atlanta Journal-Consitution. When asked about his favorite in the new park, Freeman simply replied, "375 to right-center."

The club has barely broken in its new stadium at this point, but its first baseman has totaled three home runs over the first seven home games. While it's highly unlikely he will keep his pace of 34-35 home runs over 81 home games, Freeman should benefit from the dimensions of the new home.

All Freeman needs now are some baserunners on ahead of him to rack up more RBI when goes deep.