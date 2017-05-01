Kasper Schmeichel Reportedly on Manchester United Radar to Replace David De Gea

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Manchester United will reportedly swoop for Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel should David De Gea leave the club for Real Madrid this summer.

According to Sky Sports News HQ, the Red Devils lead Manchester City in the race to sign the Denmark international. Schmeichel’s father, Peter, spent eight years at Old Trafford, winning the Premier League five times.

"United's chances of landing the 30-year-old Denmark international have improved after Schmeichel left his long-term representatives, Triple S Management, to join Italian agent Luca Bascherini—an agent who enjoys excellent relations at Old Trafford," the piece continued.

Schmeichel did sign a new five-year deal with Leicester ahead of the current season, but it's stated he'd "struggle to turn down a lucrative offer from either Manchester club."

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

As noted in the report, De Gea has long been linked with a move to Madrid, with Los Blancos said to be considering another move for the Spain international this summer after a deal collapsed in 2015.

His departure would be a massive blow to United, as De Gea has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Per WhoScored.com, although the Red Devils have underperformed this term, the Spaniard has still been a rock at the back:

Schmeichel would be an intriguing choice to replace De Gea. The goalkeeper has blossomed at the King Power Stadium and was a central figure in the Foxes' surprise Premier League title win last season.

There are plenty of positive facets to his game. Like his father, Schmeichel has brilliant goalkeeping instincts and makes himself big in one-on-one situations with forwards. He's also grown as a leader for Leicester.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

While Leicester have endured an indifferent defence of their Premier League crown, Schmeichel is one of a few players to have maintained their standards.

Matty Lawless of the Daily Mirror hailed the 30-year-old's influence:

Even so, Schmeichel is not in the same class as De Gea, nor is he likely to improve too much at this stage of his career. The Dane can be a sluggish getting down to shots near his feet, while he's often a little rash in coming for the ball, too.

But there aren't any goalkeepers in the game that would be a clear upgrade on De Gea. Subsequently, manager Jose Mourinho may look for a dependable option familiar with the Premier League, with a winning mentality and experience at the highest level of the game. Schmeichel ticks all of those boxes.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.