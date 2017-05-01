WWE Payback 2017: Ranking Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho and Every Match at PPV

0 of 8

The 2017 edition of Payback has come and gone, and in its wake, it has left a handful of superb in-ring performances for fans to relive on WWE Network.

From championship bouts to grudge matches, Sunday's event was home to a night of quality professional wrestling matches.

Unfortunately, it was also the setting for the worst match of 2017 to this point, an embarrassing ordeal that exposed the industry and insulted the intelligence of the audience.

The good outweighed the bad, but the bad was truly awful, creating a unique dichotomy that does not exist much in today's sports-entertainment landscape.

On a night in which poor pre-event build dominated the conversation, in-ring work (both good and bad) was the topic of conversation after the broadcast faded to black.

Now relive the explosive Payback card from San Jose, California, including its worst contribution, with this countdown of its bouts from worst to best.