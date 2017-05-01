Drew Pearson Says Roger Goodell Encouraged His Trolling at 2017 NFL Draft

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson told PFT Live on Monday that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell encouraged his trolling of Philadelphia fans at the 2017 draft.

"I'm thinking he might say, 'Oh, no, don't say anything like that, that might get them too fired up, might cause a riot out there in that crowd.' But to my surprise, he encouraged me to say that and to get the crowd even more riled up," Pearson said.

Pearson, 66, announced the Cowboys' second-round pick. After being booed when stepping to the podium, Pearson basked in the moment. He goaded the Eagles fans in attendance by discussing the Cowboys' postseason success and shouted out owner Jerry Jones, among others, for good measure.