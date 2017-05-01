Drew Pearson Says Roger Goodell Encouraged His Trolling at 2017 NFL Draft

Drew Pearson Says Roger Goodell Encouraged His Trolling at 2017 NFL DraftMay 1, 2017
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson told PFT Live on Monday that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell encouraged his trolling of Philadelphia fans at the 2017 draft.
"I'm thinking he might say, 'Oh, no, don't say anything like that, that might get them too fired up, might cause a riot out there in that crowd.' But to my surprise, he encouraged me to say that and to get the crowd even more riled up," Pearson said.
Pearson, 66, announced the Cowboys' second-round pick. After being booed when stepping to the podium, Pearson basked in the moment. He goaded the Eagles fans in attendance by discussing the Cowboys' postseason success and shouted out owner Jerry Jones, among others, for good measure.
Former Eagles running back Brian Westbrook opened the third day of the draft with a response to Pearson.
"If anybody from Dallas steps to this doggone podium, in my city, in my town, we're gonna give them a true Philadelphia welcome," Westbrook said.
More than 250,000 fans descended on Philadelphia for draft weekend, setting a record. The atmosphere was raucous throughout the event, which began Thursday night and lasted through Saturday afternoon.
Goodell himself was no stranger to hearing jeers from the fans, as he was booed loudly when he walked to the podium to kick off the first round. Arguably the two loudest moments of the draft were the fans booing Pearson and Goodell—in keeping with the city's proud tradition of booing just about everyone.
Pearson said the NFL provided him with increased security, just in case any of the fans went overboard. However, it seemed everyone realized this was all in good fun, and Pearson left Philadelphia with only boos ringing in his ears.