EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 36 Premier League Fixtures

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Week 36 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is set to be a thrilling one, with teams looking to pick up points in pursuit of ambitions at both ends of the table.

The weekend begins with Tottenham Hotspur taking on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Friday. Three points for Mauricio Pochettino's men would put the pressure on league leaders Chelsea, who host Middlesbrough on Monday; the Blues are four points clear at the top ahead of the weekend.

It's going to be a big weekend at the bottom, too. Hull City, two points clear of the drop zone, host Sunderland, while Swansea City, seeking to haul themselves out of trouble, take on Everton at the Liberty Stadium.

Here's the weekend's schedule in full and a breakdown of three players who have the talent to make the difference for their side.

Premier League 2016-17: Week 36 Fixtures Date Time (BST) Fixture Prediction Friday, May 5 8 p.m. West Ham United vs. Tottenham 0-2 Saturday, May 6 12:30 p.m. Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace 3-1 Saturday, May 6 3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Stoke City 2-1 Saturday, May 6 3 p.m. Hull City vs. Sunderland 3-1 Saturday, May 6 3 p.m. Burnley vs. West Brom 1-1 Saturday, May 6 3 p.m. Leicester City vs. Watford 2-1 Saturday, May 6 5:30 p.m. Swansea City vs. Everton 2-1 Sunday, May 7 1:30 p.m. Liverpool vs. Southampton 2-0 Sunday, May 7 4 p.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester United 1-1 Monday, May 8 8 p.m. Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough 2-0 BBC Sport

Christian Eriksen, Tottenham

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Although Tottenham enjoyed a brilliant 2-0 win over their north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday, the chances of a Premier League title win seem to be remote after Chelsea's triumph at Everton the same day.

Still, they can cut the gap down to one point on Friday in what will be a difficult away fixture against West Ham. The last time Spurs faced the same type of challenge it was Eriksen who came to the fore for his team; his stunning winner at Crystal Palace was one of the moments of the season for Tottenham.

The Dane has enjoyed a supreme end to the campaign. Per Squawka Football, he's at the creative hub of this side:

Indeed, in a team packed full of athletic, energetic footballers, Eriksen's ability to bring guile and composure to the final third is so important, especially up against a deep-sitting side, which West Ham will be on Friday.

You sense Eriksen may be important again in what may be a tight game. Spurs may need an inventive pass, a long-range strike or a pinpoint set piece to come through this one. The Dane has been the man Tottenham have turned to in these situations.

Gylfi Sigurdsson, Swansea

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Speaking of free-kicks, there's no player in the Premier League more dangerous in dead-ball situations than Sigurdsson.

Manchester United discovered that to their peril on Sunday, as the Iceland international crashed in a splendid equaliser late on. With Sigurdsson over the ball, there was a sense of inevitability about where the strike would end up; David De Gea was rooted as the shot arched into the top corner.

As noted by Sachin Nakrani of the Guardian, while Swansea have struggled overall, in Sigurdsson they possess one of the league's top performers:

If Swansea are going to stay in the top flight next season, they will need another big display from their talisman when Everton visit on Saturday.

While the Toffees have enjoyed a prosperous term, there have been signs in their last two outings—a 0-0 draw at West Ham and a 3-0 loss to Chelsea—that the intensity in their play has dwindled with European football secure. Sigurdsson will feel he can fire the Welsh side to a big three points at the Liberty Stadium.

Pedro, Chelsea

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Chelsea's clash with Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday looked like it could have gone either way as the clock ticked past the hour mark. Then Pedro produced his moment of brilliance.

The former Barcelona man picked the ball up from distance, worked it onto his left foot and blasted an unstoppable strike into the top corner. It was a piece of genius and felt like a huge moment in Chelsea's pursuit of Premier League glory.

And it was from one of the less-heralded members of Chelsea's team this season. Indeed, Bleacher Report's Garry Hayes doesn't feel as though Pedro has got the credit he deserves:

Manager Antonio Conte clearly admires the versatile forward. For much of the season, Pedro has kept Chelsea's Player of the Year for 2015-16, Willian, on the substitutes' bench. His work rate, unselfishness and ability to net crucial goals has kept the Blues ticking over.

After his excellent display at Goodison Park, Pedro will be itching to take to the field against Middlesbrough on Monday. And while Boro were much improved in their 2-2 draw with Manchester City last weekend, it's difficult to see them containing the Spain international, Eden Hazard and Diego Costa in this one.