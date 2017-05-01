Evander Holyfield's Son Elijah Arrested on Drug Charges

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield, the son of boxing great Evander Holyfield, was arrested Monday on two misdemeanor drug charges.

According to jail records obtained by Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald, Holyfield was booked at 3:19 a.m. after police found him in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was released on $4,050 bond.

Seth Emerson of DawgNation.com reported a resident assistant called university police after smelling the odor of marijuana from a dorm room. Holyfield then refused a request to search the room before a search warrant was obtained.

When marijuana was found inside the room, Holyfield said he "had no idea" how it got in his room. There was also what seemed to be marijuana found on the ground outside one of the room's windows.

The sophomore rushed for 29 yards on six carries in 2016.

Under Georgia's drug and alcohol policy, Holyfield will likely be suspended for one game. The Bulldogs open their season Sept. 2 against Appalachian State.

Holyfield is expected to enter camp as the fourth running back on the depth chart. Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and Brian Herrien are returning, and each recorded more carries than Holyfield last season.

Holyfield most recently rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown in Georgia's April 22 spring game.