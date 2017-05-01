NFL Draft 2017: Full Results and Letter Grades for Each Team

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

When assessing all 32 NFL draft classes, many factors come into play. Did the front office address roster needs? How many players should develop into starters? What's the value of a specific selection?

Depending on the team's objectives, analysts can measure impact in a variety of ways. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, plugging specific roster holes seems most effective. The New England Patriots only drafted four players, and their first pick came in the third round. On the other hand, the San Francisco 49ers acquired 10 prospects to rebuild a roster under a new regime.

From draft war room to war room, each team's decision-makers put together a distinct strategy and try to execute the plan, similar to what happens on the football field. For the outsiders looking in, we can only guess at the intentions.

Nonetheless, it's fairly easy to see which prospects should have an immediate impact. Though at times, teams acquire assets with the following season and beyond in mind.

What's the grade on each draft class? Which teams went with an immediate impact approach? Which clubs chose to focus more so on the not-so-distant future?

2017 NFL Draft Grades Team Grade Notes Arizona Cardinals C There are questions about Budda Baker's body frame and where he lines up in the secondary. Will Arizona strike again with another impact defensive back under 5'11"? Atlanta Falcons B+ Based on Damontae Kazee's production on the collegiate level, he could be a Day 3 steal as an impact slot cornerback. Baltimore Ravens B- Baltimore added consistency on the defensive line with Chris Wormley. On the other hand, he doesn't have much upside. Buffalo Bills A The Bills sneak in a good pick in the fifth round with Pitt QB Nathan Peterman. With the organizational changes, you wonder how long Tyrod Taylor lasts under center. Carolina Panthers B- Curtis Samuel has the physical tools, but he's unrefined as a wide receiver. It's a hit-or-miss second-round pick. Chicago Bears D The Bears drafted tight end Adam Shaheen in the second round when they should've acquired a cornerback. Cincinnati Bengals C- Andy Dalton already has A.J. Green, Tyler Eifert and Tyler Boyd, who's on the rise. What's the point in taking another pass-catcher (John Ross) in the top 10? Cleveland Browns A Small-school prospect Larry Ogunjobi should make an impact within a year. He's an underrated prospect who fell to the third round. Dallas Cowboys B Ryan Switzer to the Cowboys made headlines, but they already have Dez Bryant, Cole Beasley in the slot and re-signed Terrance Williams. Switzer won't see much action. Denver Broncos C The Broncos should've drafted another versatile offensive lineman with more experience against top-notch competition to protect whichever developing quarterback starts Week 1. Detroit Lions B- Jalen Reeves-Maybin could be the guy to start if Jarrad Davis can't stay healthy. Reeves-Maybin can play all three linebacker spots. Green Bay Packers A- Kevin King will lead the Packers secondary within two seasons. His size and versatility doubles his value. Houston Texans A Carlos Watkins started with a Day 2 projection and fell to the Texans on Day 3. He adds another pass-rushing piece to the defensive line. Indianapolis Colts A Quincy Wilson went before his former Florida teammate Teez Tabor. The Colts made the right choice at cornerback. Indianapolis' secondary won't smell like Swiss cheese in 2017. Jacksonville Jaguars B- The Jaguars have enough capable receivers. Why bring in Dede Westbrook, who was booted from an NFL Scouting Combine interview? Kansas City Chiefs B- Patrick Mahomes will be throwing 20-yard touchdown passes to Jehu Chesson. The Chiefs will have an explosive offense in 2019. Los Angeles Chargers A- Forget the wide receiver at No. 7. The Chargers added two quality offensive linemen for Philip Rivers and the ground attack. Los Angeles Rams B Deep in the sixth round, defensive tackle Tanzel Smart will develop into a viable starter. He flashed solid pass-rushing skills as a senior at Tulane. Miami Dolphins B+ Cordrea Tankersley has the size and range to take on a starting role. The Dolphins added promising assets to an ascending defense. Minnesota Vikings B- Jaleel Johnson knows how to shoot gaps. He'll become a rotational defensive lineman, who specializes in pocket pressure. New England Patriots D Watch out for a battle at right tackle. Antonio Garcia could push Marcus Cannon at the spot. If not, no one in this class will see significant field time. New Orleans Saints B+ Alvin Kamara should intrigue fantasy owners and Saints fans. He doesn't have much wear and tear on his legs, and he can catch out of the backfield. New York Giants A The Giants grab Davis Webb in the third round, which means he's the heir to Eli Manning's position, not Geno Smith. Giants fans rejoice. New York Jets B+ Jordan Leggett, a big receiving tight end, should help whoever starts under center for the Jets. He's not fast like Evan Engram, but he's a solid red-zone target. Oakland Raiders B- The Raiders added two more gigantic offensive linemen to the roster. They're pushing the Cowboys for best front five in the business. Philadelphia Eagles A The Eagles seem high on Donnel Pumphrey. Versatility within the running back committee should help Carson Wentz's short passing game Pittsburgh Steelers B+ JuJu Smith-Schuster's play style fits Pittsburgh. He's a big physical wide receiver who complements Antonio Brown. San Francisco 49ers A Ahkello Witherspoon has intriguing size, if he's impressive through training camp, the 49ers have a solid perimeter defender. Seattle Seahawks A Shaquill Griffin could start right away opposite Richard Sherman while he's still in Seattle. If Tedric Thompson doesn't experience any more concussion issues, it's a reloaded Seahawks secondary. Tampa Bay Buccaneers A Kendell Beckwith's ACL tear dropped his stock, but he's a starting-caliber talent. Once he's back to full strength, expect a sideline-to-sideline defender. Tennessee Titans B- The Titans added a tight end with reliable hands at the right time. Delanie Walker turns 33 years old in August. Washington Redskins B+ Keep an eye on Samaje Perine as a sledgehammer in the backfield. Robert Kelley shouldn't sit comfortably as a starter. author's grades

Draft Class with Immediate Impact: Houston Texans

Among the three quarterbacks selected in the first round, Deshaun Watson has the best chance at starting for the 2017 season. He comes into the league with more starting experience than Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Watson's competition to claim the spot doesn't look daunting at all. Quarterback Tom Savage didn't throw a touchdown pass in two full starts last year. Brandon Weeden hasn't thrown a pass since the 2015 season.

Of course, you remember the last time we all saw Watson in a football game that matters, right?

Watson battled Alabama in consecutive CFP National Championship Games, which makes him the most known passer among the rookies. After walking off the field as a winner, many initially thought the Clemson product would be the first quarterback to come off the board. Instead, the Bears traded up to No. 2 for Trubisky.

Despite landing in a good spot with the Texans, Watson will play with something to prove. He made a pre-draft statement to NFL Network:

The Texans' quick-fix approach didn't stop at the quarterback position. In the third round, the front office drafted running back D'Onta Foreman, who will split Lamar Miller's workload. In an open forum at the NFL Scouting Combine, head coach Bill O'Brien said the team overused their lead back in the previous season.

"But I think, you know, 30 carries in a couple games, things like that, that's probably a little bit too much," O'Brien said. "We feel like we have a pretty diverse group of running backs, so I think in order to get him at his best in January, we probably need to cut down on that early in the year."

The Texans should field a much-improved offense for the 2017 season. Watson may start under center, with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins as the go-to target. Whether it's Watson or Savage, the quarterback will have a solid two-man backfield to lean on.

Draft Class with Delayed Impact: Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have won 23 regular-season games over the past two seasons. In 2016, they won the AFC West for the first time since the 2010 campaign.

As a playoff team, the front office could look deeper into the future. The Chiefs traded up for quarterback Patrick Mahomes at No. 10, who's likely to take over for Alex Smith under center.

According to Spotrac, Smith's contract expires after the 2018 season, which gives the coaching staff two years to prepare Mahomes for the job. The Texas Tech prospect has already drawn comparisons to Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre, per former ESPN college football reporter Max Olson:

The Chiefs also acquired a 6'7", 289-pound athletic gem in Tanoh Kpassagnon, who will need polish before taking the field, per NFL Media's Lance Zierlein.

"Kpassagnon lacks natural pass rush talent and may need to strengthen his lower body so he can lock in as a two-gapping, edge-setting base end who can reduce inside on rush downs," Zierlein said.

Nonetheless, Kpassagnon's college film and highlights show flashes of what he could become with good coaching:

The Chiefs have a stout defensive line with veteran Bennie Logan and second-year pro Chris Jones on the inside. There's time for Kpassagnon to develop into a two-gap defender on a loaded defense.

Draft Class with Most Impact: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

For those with 2017 season predictions, pencil in 36 touchdown passes for quarterback Jameis Winston in the upcoming year. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added tight end O.J. Howard at No. 19 and wide receiver Chris Godwin at No. 84.

Howard won't be as productive in the passing attack as tight end Evan Engram with the New York Giants, but he'll create space for touchdowns in the red zone. Godwin brings speed and reliable hands to the perimeter. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. gave his approval on the Buccaneers' plan to upgrade the passing attack.

"I'm betting Jameis Winston is the person most thrilled with this Bucs draft," said Kiper.

According to Florida Football Insiders writer Roy Cummings, the Buccaneers haven't soured on running back Doug Martin despite his recent suspension that will force him to miss the first four games of 2017. However, the team drafted Boise State product Jeremy McNichols, who's a three-down tailback.

While Tampa Bay pumps confidence into Martin, the decision-makers have decided to draft a potential replacement. Don't be surprised to see McNichols take on a portion of the workload at some point in the upcoming season.

Stats provided by Sports Reference and Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.