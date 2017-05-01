IPL Schedule 2017: Upcoming Fixtures, Format, Odds, Live-Stream Info and Picks

PRAKASH SINGH/Getty Images

Mumbai Indians took an outright lead at the head of the 2017 Indian Premier League Twenty20 table on Monday after they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets.

One of the IPL's in-form outfits is now two points clear at the summit, while Royal Challengers are just a point off the table's base and have only fleeting hopes of a future in this season's play-offs.

The 2017 IPL T20 season will continue ticking over in the upcoming days, however, and a host of fixtures await ready to transform the standings once again as the regular season approaches its latter stages.

Delhi Daredevils will be back in action on Tuesday and are in desperate need of victory if they're to stand any chance of making the play-offs, the first of two fixtures they'll have in the space of 48 hours.

Read on for a look ahead to the upcoming Indian Premier League schedule, complete with viewing information and odds, provided by Oddschecker.

Monday's Indian Premier League Results Fixture Result Mumbai Indians (H) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore (A) Bangalore won by 5 wickets Rising Pune Supergiant (H) vs. Gujarat Lions (A) TBC ESPNcricinfo.com

Upcoming 2017 IPL Fixtures, Odds, Picks Date Time Home (Odds) Away (Odds) Pick Tuesday, May 2 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ET Delhi Daredevils (9-7) Sunrisers Hyderabad (3-4) Delhi Daredevils Wednesday, May 3 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ET Kolkata Knight Riders (8-11) Rising Pune Supergiant (5-4) Kolkata Knight Riders Thursday, May 4 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ET Delhi Daredevils (9-10) Gujarat Lions (9-10) Delhi Daredevils Friday, May 5 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ET Royal Challengers Bangalore* Kings XI Punjab* Kings XI Punjab ESPNcricinfo.com (* denotes odds not available)

The 2017 IPL can be live-streamed via Sky Go (U.K.) and Willow (U.S.)

Delhi Daredevils vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Despite sitting bottom of the standings and six points off the IPL's top four, Delhi Daredevils have two things riding in their favour: They've played at least one game fewer than all other teams and five of their six remaining matches fall at home.

That being said, Delhi warmed up for Tuesday's meeting with Sunrisers Hyderabad in just about the worst fashion possible, and ESPNcricinfo didn't pull any punches detailing the extent of their loss to Kings XI Punjab on Sunday:

A sterling response will be needed if they're to breathe any sense of life into their play-off dream, and a test brought by the IPL's reigning champions doesn't exactly bode well for their comeback hopes.

That's particularly the case when Hyderabad hero David Warner is at his best, and even cricket legend Virat Kohli was overawed by the Australian's 126 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday:

All that being said, the Daredevils have won one of their two home matches this season, while the Sunrisers have a slightly more worrying record in foreign territory and have won just once on the road in four attempts this year.

Desperation can be a strong motivator, and any complacency on Hyderabad's part could be punished if they aren't careful.

Prediction: Delhi Daredevils to win

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kings XI Punjab

In a battle of the lower half, Kings XI Punjab will travel to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this Friday hoping to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore and seal back-to-back wins for the first time since their opening two matches of the campaign.

Royal Challengers are not in form, either, and Monday's defeat to Mumbai was their fourth in succession, raising more questions as to what it will take to turn their campaign around.

Thankfully for Kings XI, commentator Harsha Bhogle appeared to imbue some good fortune on their bowling on Sunday, where they rattled through Delhi's order in what could have been a contender for record time:

Martin Guptill took some of the plaudits for his 50-run performance in Mohali and will be looking to cause a greater impact in Bangalore, where a win would improve Kings XI's hopes for a play-off push.

Royal Challengers have gone on a poor run of form and contributed their share of weak displays of late, and Kings XI Punjab could be the next to take advantage, with star batsman Hashim Amla leading from the fore.

Prediction: Kings XI to win