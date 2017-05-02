Ajax vs. Lyon: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for Europa League Semi-Final

PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

Ajax welcome Lyon to the Amsterdam Arena on Wednesday, hoping their young squad can continue its UEFA Europa League journey with victory in the first leg of their semi-final.

The Dutch dynamos completed an incredible last-ditch run into the competition's last four when they defeated FC Schalke 04 in extra time in the quarter-finals despite being reduced to 10 men in the 80th minute.

Lyon, meanwhile, edged Besiktas on penalties after the Turkish giants made an admirable comeback attempt in the second leg of their last-eight encounter, with more late drama potentially on the cards in the semis.

Both Ajax and Lyon will be leaning largely on homegrown players to book a spot in the final of this season's Europa League, and it may be those with a mature mindset who decide the result.

Read on for a preview of Wednesday's European head-to-head, complete with all the latest team news and viewing information ahead of the clash.

Ajax vs. Lyon Form Guide Ajax Lyon PSV 1-0 Ajax Angers 1-2 Lyon Schalke 3-2 Ajax AET Lyon 1-2 Monaco Ajax 5-1 Heerenveen Besiktas 2-1 Lyon (Lyon won on pens) Ajax 2-0 Schalke Lyon 2-1 Besiktas NEC 1-5 Ajax Lyon 1-4 Lorient Soccerway

Date: Wednesday, May 3

Time: 5:45 p.m. BST/12:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Amsterdam Arena, Amsterdam

Live Stream: BT Sport app (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

TV Info: BT Sport 3 (UK), beIN Sports 2 (U.S.)

Team News

Ajax's team was greatly altered by last week's quarter-final second leg against Schalke, where defender Joel Veltman was shown a red card in the 80th minute and thus will be suspended for Wednesday's outing.

What's more, the back line will be weakened further after fellow full-back Nick Viergever picked up his third yellow card of the tournament to earn a ban, but not before Football-Oranje could hail his rescuing extra-time strike against Schalke:

The absence of both players means Kenny Tete and Jairo Riedewald will most likely take over in the full-back positions.

There's fitness trouble for Lyon heading into Wednesday's clash as well, and Goal's Mohammed Ali reported midfield talisman Corentin Tolisso is facing a race against the clock to prove he's ready:

Losing their star all-rounder would be a major blow for manager Bruno Genesio, who is also sweating on the fitness of striker Alexandre Lacazette, who missed the 2-1 win at Angers on Friday.

Ali described the France international as "doubtful" for midweek, and the Europa League illustrated what a loss he would be:

Ajax forward Bertrand Traore will be on his best behaviour for the encounter considering he's only one caution away from a one-match suspension, as is Lyon midfielder Jordan Ferri.

Preview

Neither Ajax nor Lyon have triumphed in the Europa League in its current guise, although the Eredivisie team does boast a slim advantage in that regard, having won the previously named UEFA Cup in 1992.

Lyon are seeking a maiden victory in the European tournament this season and have their chance to complete a rare double after BBC Sport noted their women's side had made it to the UEFA Women's Champions League final on June 1:

They have one of the most magnetic teams on the continent standing between them and trophy success, however, with Ajax's young guns capturing the hearts of many on their way to the semi-finals.

Among that crew sits the 20-year-old frame of centre-back Davinson Sanchez, whom the Europa League recently showed has been a force in the competition this term:

Young or not, both Ajax and Lyon have demonstrated that a system played to its potential can be as beneficial as any amount of experience, and one of these prodigious teams will make it to the final in Sweden on May 24.