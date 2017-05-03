    Giro D'Italia 2017: Dates, Route Map, Stage Previews and TV-Coverage Info

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2017

    Germany's Andre' Greipel celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Noale to Bibione, Thursday, May 19, 2016. (Claudio Peri/ANSA via AP Photo) ITALY OUT
    Claudio Peri/Associated Press

    The 100th edition of the Giro d'Italia will begin on Friday, May 5 in Alghero on the island of Sardinia and culminate in Milan on Sunday, May 28.

    The race is comprised of 21 stages and three rest days, with two individual time trials, 13 medium and high mountain stages and six stages for sprinters.

    Riders will cycle across the Mediterranean islands of Sardinia and Sicily before arriving in mainland Italy at Reggio Calabria.

    From there, the peloton will make their way north, passing through the likes of Florence, Forli and Monza before ending up in Milan for the final time trial.

    Often regarded as the most difficult of cycling's Grand Tours, the Giro's centenary will be no different with five mountain stages preceding the last stage, including the infamous Passo di Mortirolo climb on the 16th.

    Here is a complete guide to the route, courtesy of the race organisers:

    And here is a stage-by-stage breakdown:

    Giro Schedule
    StageDateCourseDistanceType
    Stage 1May 05, 2017Alghero - Olbia206 kmFlat
    Stage 2May 06, 2017Olbia - Tortoli221 kmHills
    Stage 3May 07, 2017Tortoli - Cagliari148 kmFlat
    Rest day 1May 08, 2017
    Stage 4May 09, 2017Cefalu - Etna181 kmMountain
    Stage 5May 10, 2017Pedara - Messina159 kmHills
    Stage 6May 11, 2017Reggio Calabria - Terme Luigiane217 kmFlat
    Stage 7May 12, 2017Castrovillari - Alberobello224 kmFlat
    Stage 8May 13, 2017Molfetta - Paschici189 kmHills
    Stage 9May 14, 2017Montenero de Bisaccia - Blockhaus149 kmMountain
    Rest day 2May 15, 2017
    Stage 10May 16, 2017Foligno - Montefalco39.8 kmITT
    Stage 11May 17, 2017Firenze - Bagno di Romagna161 kmHills
    Stage 12May 18, 2017Forli - Reggio Emilia229 kmHills
    Stage 13May 19, 2017Reggio Emilia - Tortona167 kmFlat
    Stage 14May 20, 2017Castellania - Oropa131 kmMountain
    Stage 15May 21, 2017Valdengo - Bergamo199 kmHills
    Rest day 3May 22, 2017
    Stage 16May 23, 2017Rovetta - Bormio222 kmMountain
    Stage 17May 24, 2017Tirano - Canazei219 kmMountain
    Stage 18May 25, 2017Moena - Ortisei137 kmMountain
    Stage 19May 26, 2017San Candido / Innichen - Piancavallo191 kmMountain
    Stage 20May 27, 2017Pordenone - Asiago190 kmMountain
    Stage 21May 28, 2017Monza - Milan29.3 kmITT
    CyclingNews.com

    Every stage will be televised on Eurosport 1 or can be streamed live via Eurosport Player.

    Former winners Nairo Quintana and Vincenzo Nibali will be among the favourites to win the Giro this year.

    Quintana is in excellent shape in 2017 with a number of wins under his belt already, including general classification victories at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana and the Tirreno-Adriatico, as well as a stage win at the Vuelta Asturias on Sunday.

    Global Cycling Network hailed him as the "man to beat":

    The 2014 winner believes local favourite and reigning champion Nibali will prove stern opposition, though.

    "He's on home turf," Quintana said, via Cycling News. "I think he's the greatest rival I have in this Giro."

    The Colombian is targeting both the Giro and the Tour de France and has been seeking to improve both in time trials and in dealing with climbs: "I'm continuing to hone my time-trialling, and it's still getting better as far as it's possible. Also the mountains, but with a lot of careI have to arrive in good shape at both the two races."

    Movistar's Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana (L) rides with teammates during the first stage of the 68st edition of 'Volta Ciclista a la Comunidad Valenciana' (Valencian Community Tour), a 37,9km time trial in Orihuela on February 1, 2017. / AFP / JOSE JOR
    JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

    Quintana will get his first chance at a time trial in Stage 10 between Foligno and Montefalco.

    Meanwhile, Nibali will hope to have the maglia rosa in his possession early on, particularly with Stage 5 ending in his home town of Messina. The stage is especially suited for the sprinters and so a stage win for Nibali seems unlikely here. Indeed, with a flat final third the peloton should be grouped together ahead of the finish.

    The 32-year-old warmed up for the Giro by winning the Tour of Croatia, in which he showed his remarkable resilience, per cycling writer Mihai Cazacu:

    The Italian won the Giro in 2013 and 2016, the latter comprised of a stunning comeback from almost five minutes behind the pink jersey with three stages remaining, so with a series of mountain stages in the final week of the race he could still be in contention wherever he stands in the general classification.

    Team Sky might also have ambitions of winning the Giro. They revealed their lineup for this year, per the Press Association's Matt Slater:

    Eurosport's Felix Lowe believes they could rival Quintana:

    Co-leaders Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa will have their eyes on winning the race, with the former taking the Tour of the Alps crown in April, while the latter will be hoping to improve on his third-place finish in Italy in 2015, particularly after having to abandon the race through illness last year.

    The opening Grand Tour of the year is already one of the most prestigious events in road cycling and it's set to be a fascinating edition once again this year, with the race's 100-year anniversary making it even more special.