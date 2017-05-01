Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Marco Verratti and Philippe Coutinho

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Barcelona will reportedly prioritise the signings of Marco Verratti and Philippe Coutinho as their preferred midfield reinforcements this summer, although the club will have to sell before they can buy new stars.

That's according to Moises Llorens of Spanish newspaper AS, who reported the Blaugrana only have "about €25 million (£21 million) to spend" at the moment, meaning incumbent stars may need shipping out first.

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu is alleged to be seeking a €100 million (£84.3 million) transfer fund for the summer, one which might allow him to move for Liverpool puppeteer Coutinho or Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Verratti.

PSG are approaching a transfer window that seems likely to signal major change at the Parc des Princes—with manager Unai Emery not yet safe in his role—but Goal's Mohammed Ali spoke of Verratti as one piece who needs to remain:

Llorens mentioned in his report that midfielder Arda Turan and defender Jeremy Mathieu will both be listed as available for purchase, although their departures aren't likely to raise the kind of funds Barca would need to bag Verratti or Coutinho.

Both players are incredibly valuable resources to their respective teams, and FourFourTwo's Kristan Heneage recently applauded the consistency that's been spliced into Coutinho's play at Anfield this term:

Despite purchasing Andre Gomes from Valencia last summer, his struggle to adapt at the Camp Nou and Andres Iniesta's ageing frame may convince the Barcelona hierarchy more new blood is needed in midfield.

Verratti may be the preferred candidate in that regard as he suits the all-rounder tag more so, and Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo recently linked the two parties together, per Sport Witness:

Convincing PSG to relinquish the 24-year-old's signature will be a grand task, however, and it may require Verratti to push for the Parc des Princes exit himself before any move can come to fruition.

When recently asked about an alleged meeting with Barca officials during the clubs' recent UEFA Champions League clash at the Camp Nou, Verratti's agent, Donato Di Campli, was cool on the matter.

Per Spanish daily Sport, he said: "A meeting with Barcelona? It's not correct. No, I only went to watch the Champions League game."

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Finishing this season with more than one title success would undoubtedly help Barca's pledge to spend this summer, with the club still competing for La Liga and with a Copa del Rey final against Alaves still to play.

The Blaugrana aren't cutting themselves short in terms of transfer target quality and have two of the next generation's biggest stars on their radar, but the question is whether they'll be able to lure them from their respective settings.