Luke Shaw Ruled out for Season After Suffering Injury vs. Swansea City

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed full-back Luke Shaw will not feature again this season following his latest injury setback, suffered during the Premier League match against Swansea City.

The club's official Twitter account shared his comments:

This is but the latest in a string of setbacks for the England international since he moved to Old Trafford from Southampton in 2014.

Shaw missed almost the entire 2015-16 campaign after breaking his leg in a UEFA Europa League in September 2015, a blow that saw him miss a total of 51 matches for the club in 10 months, per Transfermarkt.

He's been fighting to cut out a place for himself under manager Jose Mourinho since the Portuguese joined the Red Devils last summer, but fitness concerns and injury obstacles have prevented him becoming a consistent figure in the lineup.

The 21-year-old's international career has also been stunted as a result of consistent setbacks, with Shaw only playing seven minutes of football for England over the course of 2016 and 2017.

Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind will be considered candidates to help tide things over on the left side of Mourinho's defence.

It's a huge setback for Shaw and comes at a bad time, with the summer transfer window fast approaching. His future at Old Trafford was already murky, and this likely won't help matters.