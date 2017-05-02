Ronaldo vs. Griezmann: Which Madrid Superstar Is More Effective?

0 of 6

Getty Images/Getty Images

As Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid prepare to go head-to-head in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, both sides will be hoping their world-class forwards will be on form and ready to fire them into the final.

For Los Blancos, it's Cristiano Ronaldo, the goal machine who has continuously broken records and is the all-time top scorer for the club, a living legend of the game and the reigning best player in the world.

For Los Rojiblancos, Antoine Griezmann is the go-to man for goals and inspiration, third-place in the Ballon d'Or and often making the difference for an Atleti side famed for its defensive resilience but not always for consistent attacking threat.

Both players carry the hopes of their respective teams as European glory beckons, but who is the more effective player for their side?

All statistical data is via WhoScored.com unless stated.