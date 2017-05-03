Chronology of Cristiano Ronaldo Told Through His Goal Celebrations

0 of 13

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Around world football, several regular goalscorers opt for a trademark celebration of their own. A few might even plan or rehearse them with a team-mate, while in certain memorable circumstances, a spur-of-the-moment celebration might become iconic due to its timing, humour or individualism.

But when you score as many times as Cristiano Ronaldo does, a bit of each is a natural occurrence along the way.

Five goals for Sporting CP, over 100 for Manchester United, a national-team record of 71 for Portugal and an astonishing haul of 400 for Real Madrid, Ronaldo is a man with a moment of magic for every occasion.

He was at it again in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, netting a close-range header, a stunning drive and a neat finish to sink Atletico Madrid—each greeted with a different celebration.

Here we chart his rise through the footballing world, as marked by his goal celebrations along the way.