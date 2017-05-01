Jeff Hardy Gets Medical Attention for Broken Tooth After Kick from Sheamus

Credit: WWE.com

Jeff Hardy may have successfully defended the Raw Tag Team Championships with his brother Matt, but the win came at a cost.

The former WWE champion lost a tooth in the battle with Sheamus and Cesaro. WWE showed Hardy being tended to by medical personnel:

Jeff will likely have an opportunity to get revenge on Sheamus and Cesaro for requiring him to make a trip to the dentist. Jeff and Matt will also be smarting from the post-match beatdown they received from their challengers.

When WWE fans expected the Hardys to bring with them the "Broken Universe" that made them so successful in TNA, Jeff's tooth wasn't what they had in mind.