Texas HS Track Coach Arcadio Duran Jr. Killed in Bus Accident After Meet

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

A track coach from Irvin High School in Texas was among two people who died in a bus crash Sunday, the El Paso Times' David Burge reported.

According to Burge, Arcadio Duran Jr., 48, was inside an El Paso Independent School District charter bus when it collided with a pickup truck. Medical personnel pronounced Duran and Gary Lawson, the driver of the pickup truck, dead at the scene of the accident.

Duran was traveling with fellow coaches and students from the school district on their way home from a track meet in Lubbock, Texas.

Officials from the school district told Burge about 17 people were hospitalized immediately after the crash with "non-life-threatening injuries" and roughly half were released Sunday.

The school district's superintendent Juan Cabrera said those in the hospital were "shaken up but doing well."