Kris Bryant Talks Possible Cubs Contract Extension, Says He Might 'Play It Out'

Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant won the National League Rookie of the Year, NL MVP and a World Series in his first two years in the league, but he apparently isn't quite ready to sign a contract extension.

"I guess it's a little early," he said Sunday, per Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times. "I still feel super young. I'm still getting used to all of this playing at this level. I'll listen to whatever they have to say, but I just think that it might be in my best interest to just play it out and see where things go."

Wittenmyer noted the Cubs reached out to him and agent Scott Boras before the 2017 campaign for a potential extension.

According to Wittenmyer, Bryant received a record $1.05 million for a pre-arbitration player in 2017 and is not set to be a free agent until following the 2021 campaign. Still, he will reach the first of four arbitration winters after the 2017 season.

"I'd rather just now focus on baseball and playing and not have any other distractions off the field like that," Bryant continued. "Just because it'll take away from my play on the field."

Taking away from his play on the field is the last thing the Cubs want, considering the 25-year-old is one of the pillars of the franchise and helped them break a 108-year championship curse in last year's Fall Classic win over the Cleveland Indians.

There is plenty of time to get an extension done in the future with so many years remaining on his current contract. Bryant is content focusing on a repeat World Series title for the time being.