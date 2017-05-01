Projecting Oakland Raiders' 2017 Starting Lineup After NFL Draft

Projecting Oakland Raiders' 2017 Starting Lineup After NFL DraftMay 1, 2017
Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie took the best-player-available route over addressing specific roster needs, from greatest to least, during the 2017 NFL draft.
The Silver and Black big board led him to a risky first-round selection, an NFL Scouting Combine star, an early collegiate standout on the mend and multiple quality seventh-round picks.
The reigning Executive of the year joked with the local media about talking to his board through the draft process, per the team's official website. Many anticipated the Raiders going with a Day 1 or 2 pick at linebacker. Instead, McKenzie waited until the fifth round and selected Wake Forest product Marquel Lee, who fits the mold of what the coaching staff wants in a middle linebacker.
"He's very instinctive. He's an inside linebacker. Primarily, he's a middle linebacker, plays with strength, his feel for the game, great size, he's kind of what we look for as a big middle linebacker," said McKenzie in his post-draft press conference.
The Raiders didn't completely ignore their needs. Cornerback Gareon Conley and safety Obi Melifonwu should aid the pass defense, which allowed far too many explosive plays on the back end.
After Day 2 of the draft, head coach Jack Del Rio made one thing clear, every player on the roster will compete—no one is guaranteed a starting job—so he says via the team's official website.
We'll go through every position on the roster with a projection on starting players at each spot.
Quarterback
Starter: Derek Carr
Del Rio talked about position competition after Day 2 of the draft, and very few approach the game with as much intensity as quarterback Derek Carr. He idolizes Kobe Bryant, which he spoke briefly about in an open conference with the local media, per Raiders.com.
Carr doesn't see any reason to come back less than 100 percent once the team steps back on the practice field. He made a point to emphasize his readiness to get back to actual football activities during his time with media.
Unless Carr shows ill-effects from the broken fibula suffered in Week 16 of the previous year, expect him to go full throttle throughout the offseason.
Carr will be pumping his fists for a different reason in the near future. According to McKenzie, the fourth-year signal-caller's contract negotiations should ramp up at this point (h/t CSN Bay Area reporter Scott Bair). It'll be a well-deserved deal for the heart and soul of this football team.
Running Backs
Starter: Marshawn Lynch
Fullback: Jamize Olawale
Utter excitement explains the marriage between the Raiders and running back Marshawn Lynch. On Friday, after Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft, Del Rio addressed the obvious question about what Beast Mode can offer after taking a year off and lacing up the cleats at 31 years old:
There’s going to be questions about how much is left in his tank and things like that, and we’re going to find out. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anybody else be more excited or pleased to be joining a team, my team, our team, you know? He’s fired up about it. He’s a big man and he plays with the violence that we like and appreciate.
Beast Mode's first start at the Oakland Coliseum will send shockwaves through the venue. DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard will remain as integral pieces to the backfield, but Lynch takes the lead role with a 12-14-carry workload for the season.
If the Raiders clinch an early playoff spot, the coaching staff may consider dialing back on his carries to ensure he's refreshed and ready for postseason football. Whether home or on the road, Oakland needs Beast Mode at his best to potentially close out football games.
Wide Receivers
Starters: Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree
Slot Receiver: Seth Roberts
The AC-DC connection enters its third season. Carr and wide receiver Amari Cooper hooked up for 11 scores through the air over the first two years.
Veteran wideout Michael Crabtree has become the touchdown vulture between the two starters. He's racked up 17 end-zone receptions since joining the Silver and Black in 2015.
Together, Cooper and Crabtree will lead the Raiders passing attack in another productive season. Though, with a talented three-man rotation in the backfield, the receiving yards for either pass-catcher may slightly drop.
The Raiders signed wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, who's good enough to push for snaps on the inside, but Seth Roberts blocking should keep him on the field as the primary option in the slot.
Among the receivers, Roberts' production will take the biggest hit due to Patterson's presence as an alternative in the slot and increased targets to a new starting tight end.
Tight Ends
Starter: Jared Cook
The Raiders prioritized the tight end position during free agency, which doesn't bode well for Clive Walford. During the owner meetings in Phoenix, McKenzie revealed the third-year tight end didn't play at his best due to injury during the 2016 campaign, per San Francisco Chronicle reporter Vic Tafur.
Jared Cook's presence will hinder Walford's development to an extent. The younger tight end won't have a clear pathway to a starting position. His pass targets may also decrease slightly.
The Raiders didn't pay Cook to take a reserve role behind Walford, who can't stay healthy during the offseasons and underwhelms during the regular season. It's clear the coaching staff wants more out of the tight end position in the passing attack.
In the upcoming season, Carr will find Cook in the end zone at least five times while Walford accumulates yardage in between the 20-yard-lines. On occasion, the Raiders may start with a power run, which calls for blocking tight end Lee Smith to start the contest.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle: Donald Penn
Left Guard: Kelechi Osemele
Center: Rodney Hudson
Right Guard: Gabe Jackson
Right Tackle: Vadal Alexander
When including the two rookie offensive tackles, fourth-rounder David Sharpe and seventh-rounder Jylan Ware, the Raiders' right tackle competition should be entertaining. Five players have a legitimate shot at filling Menelik Watson's void on the perimeter.
Austin Howard opted to have two shoulder surgeries during the offseason. He's a potential roster cut late August. In 2016, the 6'7", 330-pounder struggled through an injury-riddled campaign.
Vadal Alexander showed flashes during the previous year as a capable starting right tackle. He committed four penalties in his first appearance at the position against the Baltimore Ravens then played a clean game in the following week against the Los Angeles Chargers.
As a seventh-rounder from the 2016 draft, Alexander played 305 snaps as a rookie. It's realistic to believe the team's fourth-round draft pick, Sharpe, may see time on the field in the upcoming season.
Defensive Line
Edge-Rushers: Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin
Defensive Interior Linemen (DE/DT): Mario Edwards Jr., Justin Ellis, Denico Autry
We already know edge-rushers Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin will lead the pass rush. In 2016, together, they logged 18 of the team's 25 sacks, which ranked last in the league.
The Raiders hope to see added pressure up the middle. Defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr.'s availability should help the defense in run and pass situations. After suffering a hip injury in the previous preseason, he only played two games and recorded one tackle toward the end of the 2016 campaign.
In a contract year, defensive tackle Justin Ellis should list as a sneaky pick for a breakout player on the roster. He flashed as an effective gap-stuffer through his first two seasons. After a poor third year, the 6'2", 334-pound defensive interior lineman could be hungry for running backs and a lucrative offseason deal.
Denico Autry should have the initial nod over Jihad Ward on the interior. As mentioned, the Raiders must capitalize on Edwards' presence when he's healthy. The fourth-year pro has three sacks in consecutive seasons.
As a rookie, Ward played with too much discipline also described as robotic, per Bair. He started 13 games and later fell into a backup role. Before he earns a high volume of snaps, the 2016 second-round pick must show more urgency at the point of attack.
Linebackers
Starters: Jelani Jenkins, Perry Riley Jr.
The Raiders lost weak-side linebacker Malcolm Smith and opted not to re-sign Perry Riley Jr. Nonetheless, McKenzie says the door remains open for Riley until further notice.
"It's an ongoing evaluation. We'll see what we got coming in," said McKenzie during the post-draft press conference. "We'll have the rookie minicamp. Then, we'll have everybody together. If we need to add someone else, we will."
Despite logging 11 solid starts with the Silver and Black, Riley doesn't have an NFL job. The Raiders will continue to develop Cory James and Ben Heeney with high hopes for their fifth-round pick, Lee, per McKenzie during his draft media conference:
Neiron [Ball] is still going through rehab. So, it depends on how he feels, physically, but we feel good about Marquel and whoever else we bring in. We're just going to let them all compete. Heeney will come back. We got Jelani [Jenkins]. We got all the other veterans that were here from last year. We're just going to let it play out and see how it goes.
Tafur noted, via his Twitter, the team gave away Ball's jersey number, which indicates his bleak shot at earning a starting job at the moment.
Riley stepped on the field in Week 5 of the previous season and performed well. So, it's not surprising the team doesn't feel the need to put him through an entire offseason program. If the young assets at the position fall short of expectations, expect McKenzie to place a call for Riley's return.
The Raiders passed on Vanderbilt product Zach Cunningham twice, which suggests they're comfortable with Jelani Jenkins as the frontrunner for the starting weak-side linebacker spot. Ball's continued rehab almost ensures Jenkins has a stronghold on the position.
Defensive Backs
Cornerbacks: David Amerson and Sean Smith
Nickel Cornerback: Gareon Conley
Dime Cornerback: T.J. Carrie
Safeties: Reggie Nelson and Karl Joseph
Before thinking about football, Conley must clear his name amidst rape accusations. According to Cleveland.com reporter Adam Ferrise, he'll submit a DNA sample and a statement to the city's authorities on Monday. Obviously, McKenzie feels good about his chances at exoneration.
If cleared, Conley will likely make a significant impact on the 2018 season. The Raiders' incumbent starters at cornerback, David Amerson and Sean Smith, get a shot at improving on a mediocre 2016 season.
The Raiders inked Smith to a four-year deal and Amerson signed a four-year extension in 2016. However, the team owes neither player guaranteed money after the 2017 season, per Spotrac, which opens the door for Conley to start.
As a versatile defensive back, who can play safety, the Raiders may use T.J. Carrie in various spots to allot snaps to their first-round pick in the nickel package.
According to Del Rio, via Bair, the Raiders have set high expectations for safety Karl Joseph, who's coming into training camp healthy. Last year, he joined the team on the mend due to an ACL tear during his senior collegiate season.
Oakland's second-round pick, Melifonwu, won't start, but he's going to be involved in bolstering tight end coverage.
"We've struggled the last couple of years covering the opponent's tight ends," said Del Rio after Day 2 of the draft. "We think this is a guy that can help with his length match up against some of the bigger tight ends."
After flashing his coverage skills during his senior campaign at Connecticut, Melifonwu separated himself from most with an impressive showing at the combine. As a rookie, he'll play a specialist role against tight ends. Nonetheless, free safety Reggie Nelson's contract expires at the end of the season. Joseph and Melifonwu will take the field as a complementary pair at safety for the 2018 season.
Special Teams
Kicker: Sebastian Janikowski
Punter: Marquette King
Long Snapper: Jon Condo
Primary Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson
Primary Punt Returner: Jalen Richard
Kicker Sebastian Janikowski will play his 18th season for the Silver and Black on the final year of his contract. He missed two extra points and made three out of eight field-goal attempts from 50-plus yards.
The Raiders already have 26-year-old kicker Giorgio Tavecchio on the roster. He's likely the next leg up when Janikowski retires or fails to split the uprights in critical moments.
Patterson should be a huge contributor on special teams. He's a threat to score a touchdown on every kickoff return. For his career, he averages 30.4 yards per return with five touchdowns.
Along with his role as a running back, Richard will likely hold onto his punt-return duties. Patterson has only fielded one punt during his four-year career. The Raiders have a stellar special teams unit that should provide good field positioning for the offense.
Stats provided by Sports Reference and Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.
All Press Conference Quotes provided by Raiders.com.
Player contract details provided by Spotrac, unless otherwise noted.