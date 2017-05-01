Projecting Oakland Raiders' 2017 Starting Lineup After NFL Draft

0 of 9

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie took the best-player-available route over addressing specific roster needs, from greatest to least, during the 2017 NFL draft.

The Silver and Black big board led him to a risky first-round selection, an NFL Scouting Combine star, an early collegiate standout on the mend and multiple quality seventh-round picks.

The reigning Executive of the year joked with the local media about talking to his board through the draft process, per the team's official website. Many anticipated the Raiders going with a Day 1 or 2 pick at linebacker. Instead, McKenzie waited until the fifth round and selected Wake Forest product Marquel Lee, who fits the mold of what the coaching staff wants in a middle linebacker.

"He's very instinctive. He's an inside linebacker. Primarily, he's a middle linebacker, plays with strength, his feel for the game, great size, he's kind of what we look for as a big middle linebacker," said McKenzie in his post-draft press conference.

The Raiders didn't completely ignore their needs. Cornerback Gareon Conley and safety Obi Melifonwu should aid the pass defense, which allowed far too many explosive plays on the back end.

After Day 2 of the draft, head coach Jack Del Rio made one thing clear, every player on the roster will compete—no one is guaranteed a starting job—so he says via the team's official website.

We'll go through every position on the roster with a projection on starting players at each spot.