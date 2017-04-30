Bray Wyatt Throws Refrigerator on Randy Orton During House of Horrors WWE Match

Bray Wyatt Throws Refrigerator on Randy Orton During House of Horrors WWE MatchApril 30, 2017
Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt set social media ablaze with their House of Horrors match at Payback on Sunday night.
Many WWE fans were curious as to what was in store in the match, since little had been revealed in the weeks leading up to the pay-per-view. What transpired was certainly unlike anything WWE had done before.
Wyatt incapacitated Orton by dropping a refrigerator on him, courtesy of WWE:
NOT THE REFRIGERATOR! It appears @WWEBrayWyatt has gotten the best of @RandyOrton after this... #HouseOfHorrors #WWEPayback https://t.co/k6GYf2Ux8M5/1/2017, 1:40:17 AM
Many had fun tweeting about the House of Horrors:
Bay Area property values are so outrageous, you can't even get a House of Horrors in Oakland for under a million dollars.5/1/2017, 1:31:19 AM
hey @2K please put this in the next WWE game so I can do Macho Man vs. Ricky Steamboat in a House of Horrors match5/1/2017, 1:37:36 AM
I'm glad we have a White Castle of Fear for this era that we can make fun of on the Youtube of 2042.5/1/2017, 1:44:49 AM
I don't think it would take long for HGTV to make Wyatt's home into something nice5/1/2017, 1:34:52 AM
Orton and Wyatt will return to the SAP Center in San Jose, California, to determine a winner.
No matter what happens inside the ring, it's unlikely to match one guy dropping a home appliance on the other.