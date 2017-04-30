Bray Wyatt Throws Refrigerator on Randy Orton During House of Horrors WWE Match

Credit: WWE.com

Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt set social media ablaze with their House of Horrors match at Payback on Sunday night.

Many WWE fans were curious as to what was in store in the match, since little had been revealed in the weeks leading up to the pay-per-view. What transpired was certainly unlike anything WWE had done before.

Wyatt incapacitated Orton by dropping a refrigerator on him, courtesy of WWE:

Many had fun tweeting about the House of Horrors:

Orton and Wyatt will return to the SAP Center in San Jose, California, to determine a winner.

No matter what happens inside the ring, it's unlikely to match one guy dropping a home appliance on the other.