NBA Playoff Schedule 2017: TV, Live-Stream Guide for Monday's Round 2 Matchups

Sunday's double-header concluded the first round of the NBA playoffs and kicked off the second.

Both were dramatic.

In the late game, the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7, 104-91, jeopardizing Doc Rivers and Co.'s future in L.A.

Earlier, Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics overcame a 20-3 first-quarter deficit to take a 1-0 Conference Semifinals lead on the Washington Wizards.

On Tuesday, titans from both conferences are in action. In the East, it's the Cleveland Cavaliers hosting the Toronto Raptors in a rematch of last year's Conference Finals. In the West, it's the San Antonio Spurs against the Houston Rockets.

You can find how-to-watch information on both below.

Viewing info

Matchup Game Time Location TV Raptors @ Cavaliers Game 1 7 p.m. ET Quicken Loans Arena TNT Rockets @ Spurs Game 1 9:30 p.m. ET AT&T Center TNT NBA.com

You can stream both games via TNT, here.

Key stats

Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Cleveland's three-point percentage: 40.3 percent

Good news, Raptors: You no longer have to face Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bad news, Raptors: You now have to face LeBron James.

Toronto struggled to contain the Greek Freak in Round 1, which is an ominous sign with the King riding into town. Against the Indiana Pacers, James averaged 32.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two blocks.

In three regular-season games against Toronto this season, James was similarly dominant: 27.7 points, 9.7 assists and 8.3 boards. Oh, and 50.9-percent shooting.

Though the Raptors acquired P.J. Tucker at the trade deadline with this series in mind, let's be realistic: Nobody is stopping LeBron.

With LBJ running the show against the Pacers, the Cavaliers shot 40.3 percent from downtown. On the year, they're 14-3 when they reach 104 points with 40-percent accuracy from beyond the arc, per Basketball-Reference.com.

Expect them to hit those marks against Toronto—and early, given their lengthy rest.

ESPN's Micah Adams and SB Nation's Fear the Sword put that into context:

This series could be over in as little as five games.

Spurs vs. Rockets

Houston's scoring average: 112.8

Have you ever experienced a sharp temperature change in the shower? Warmth becomes arctic; cold becomes steaming hot.

It's uncomfortable.

Coming off a 4-2 win over the defense-minded Memphis Grizzlies, that's what the San Antonio Spurs are about to experience with the sweet-shooting Houston Rockets.

Owners of the league's second-highest scoring average—best among non-Golden State Warriors—Mike D'Antoni's James Harden-led offense rolled right through the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening round. Not even MVP-caliber numbers from Russell Westbrook could muster two wins.

Houston averaged 112.8 points against OKC, which dwarfed Memphis' 96.3 average against the Spurs.

But here's the twist: The Rockets are about to experience that sudden temperature change, too.

San Antonio boasts the league's second-strictest defense. In the regular season, Gregg Popovich's squad was one of two units to allow double-digits with 98.1 points a night (following Utah's 96.8).

Houston's defense—under (D)'Antoni—surrendered 109.6 points a game, good for 26th in the league. The Denver Nuggets and the three worst teams in basketball (Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns) were the only more generous defenses.

OKC-Houston was about firepower. Memphis-San Antonio was a slugfest.

Rockets-Spurs will be a dance between ice and fire—that's right, Game of Thrones fans. Elite offense against elite defense.

Some media members were downright giddy about the clash:

The edge swings toward San Antonio because, in addition to the brick-wall defense, there's also this Kawhi Leonard fella.

He's pretty good.

In Round 1, the 25-year-old Leonard hung 31.2 points, six boards and 3.8 dishes on the Grizz. Head coach David Fizdale is still probably losing sleep over facing the Klaw.

Here's what he told the media after Game 6, via SLAM Magazine:

Houston has nobody capable of sticking with Kawhi, whereas Leonard can at least slow down Harden.

Count on the Spurs to advance to the Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors, who should have little trouble against Utah.