    NBA Playoff Schedule 2017: TV, Live-Stream Guide for Monday's Round 2 Matchups

    Thomas DuffyFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2017

    Apr 23, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) walks off the floor to the locker room after winning against the Indiana Pacers in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Cleveland defeats Indiana 106-102. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
    Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

    Sunday's double-header concluded the first round of the NBA playoffs and kicked off the second.

    Both were dramatic.

    In the late game, the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7, 104-91, jeopardizing Doc Rivers and Co.'s future in L.A.

    Earlier, Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics overcame a 20-3 first-quarter deficit to take a 1-0 Conference Semifinals lead on the Washington Wizards.

    On Tuesday, titans from both conferences are in action. In the East, it's the Cleveland Cavaliers hosting the Toronto Raptors in a rematch of last year's Conference Finals. In the West, it's the San Antonio Spurs against the Houston Rockets.

    You can find how-to-watch information on both below.

     

    Viewing info

    MatchupGameTimeLocationTV
    Raptors @ Cavaliers Game 1 7 p.m. ET Quicken Loans Arena TNT
    Rockets @ Spurs Game 1 9:30 p.m. ET AT&T Center TNT
    NBA.com

    You can stream both games via TNT, here.

     

    Key stats

    Cavaliers vs. Raptors

    Cleveland's three-point percentage: 40.3 percent

    INDEPENDENCE, OH - APRIL 26: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers smiles and laughs during an all access practice at The Cleveland Clinic Courts on April 26, 2016 in Independence, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by
    David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

    Good news, Raptors: You no longer have to face Giannis Antetokounmpo.

    Bad news, Raptors: You now have to face LeBron James.

    Toronto struggled to contain the Greek Freak in Round 1, which is an ominous sign with the King riding into town. Against the Indiana Pacers, James averaged 32.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two blocks.

    In three regular-season games against Toronto this season, James was similarly dominant: 27.7 points, 9.7 assists and 8.3 boards. Oh, and 50.9-percent shooting.

    Though the Raptors acquired P.J. Tucker at the trade deadline with this series in mind, let's be realistic: Nobody is stopping LeBron.

    Milwaukee, WI - APRIL 27: Kyle Lowry #7 and P.J. Tucker #2 of the Toronto Raptors celebrate during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

    With LBJ running the show against the Pacers, the Cavaliers shot 40.3 percent from downtown. On the year, they're 14-3 when they reach 104 points with 40-percent accuracy from beyond the arc, per Basketball-Reference.com.

    Expect them to hit those marks against Toronto—and early, given their lengthy rest.

    ESPN's Micah Adams and SB Nation's Fear the Sword put that into context:

    This series could be over in as little as five games.

     

    Spurs vs. Rockets

    Houston's scoring average: 112.8 

    HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 25: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets warms up before Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    Have you ever experienced a sharp temperature change in the shower? Warmth becomes arctic; cold becomes steaming hot.

    It's uncomfortable.

    Coming off a 4-2 win over the defense-minded Memphis Grizzlies, that's what the San Antonio Spurs are about to experience with the sweet-shooting Houston Rockets.

    Owners of the league's second-highest scoring average—best among non-Golden State Warriors—Mike D'Antoni's James Harden-led offense rolled right through the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening round. Not even MVP-caliber numbers from Russell Westbrook could muster two wins.

    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Houston averaged 112.8 points against OKC, which dwarfed Memphis' 96.3 average against the Spurs.

    But here's the twist: The Rockets are about to experience that sudden temperature change, too.

    San Antonio boasts the league's second-strictest defense. In the regular season, Gregg Popovich's squad was one of two units to allow double-digits with 98.1 points a night (following Utah's 96.8).

    Houston's defense—under (D)'Antoni—surrendered 109.6 points a game, good for 26th in the league. The Denver Nuggets and the three worst teams in basketball (Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns) were the only more generous defenses.

    Brandon Dill/Associated Press

     

    OKC-Houston was about firepower. Memphis-San Antonio was a slugfest.

    Rockets-Spurs will be a dance between ice and fire—that's right, Game of Thrones fans. Elite offense against elite defense.

    Some media members were downright giddy about the clash:

    The edge swings toward San Antonio because, in addition to the brick-wall defense, there's also this Kawhi Leonard fella.

    He's pretty good.

    In Round 1, the 25-year-old Leonard hung 31.2 points, six boards and 3.8 dishes on the Grizz. Head coach David Fizdale is still probably losing sleep over facing the Klaw.

    Here's what he told the media after Game 6, via SLAM Magazine:

     

    Houston has nobody capable of sticking with Kawhi, whereas Leonard can at least slow down Harden.  

    Count on the Spurs to advance to the Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors, who should have little trouble against Utah.