Dallas Cowboys' Remaining Post-Draft Prioirty List

Dallas Cowboys' Remaining Post-Draft Prioirty ListMay 3, 2017
While the NFL draft is over, it doesn't mean that the Dallas Cowboys are finished adding to their roster. There are still numerous things that need to be done or figured out before the team gets to training camp in late July.
Dallas added a lot of talent to the roster during the draft, but there are still holes that need to be filled and extensions that need to be signed.
Here is the Cowboys' post-draft priority list for the rest of the offseason.
Signing Zack Martin to an Extension
While Zack Martin is under the Cowboys' control for the next two seasons, the team would like to get the 26-year-old All-Pro guard signed to a long-term extension.
Martin is scheduled to make only $2.8 million in 2017, but his cap number rises in 2018 to $9.3 million because of the fifth-year option, according to OverTheCap.com.
The Cowboys could choose to ignore Martin's contract for another year, but Dallas typically likes to take care of their young studs by signing them early, lowering their cap hits each year.
Martin finished third among all guards in both the NFL1000 and for Pro Football Focus in 2016. Martin is one of the top-5 players on the Cowboys' roster, and it's vital that they get him locked up soon before his price tag rises any further.
Find out How Healthy Jaylon Smith Is
While the Cowboys' defense finished fifth in the NFL in points allowed in 2016, they were hardly a dominant unit. A big reason for their success was the team's ball control offense that sped up games and drained the clock. Dallas' defense was tied for 19th in turnovers, with only 20 takeaways all season. Dallas only forced nine interceptions throughout the entire season.
But one of the reasons there is a lot of optimism surrounding the Cowboys' defense in 2017 is Jaylon Smith. The Cowboys took the talented linebacker with the 34th overall pick in the 2016 draft, knowing that he wouldn't play a snap during his rookie year.
And until March, there wasn't much news as to how Smith was recovering. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that the Cowboys "are no longer waiting for Smith's knee to fire." Rapoport also hinted Smith would need to wear an AFO brace to play.
However, that thought changed when executive vice president Stephen Jones announced before the draft that Smith has begun to regenerate feeling in his foot and can lift his toes. Smith's outlook seems to be brighter each day, and he will even take part in rookie mini-camp later this month, according to head coach Jason Garrett (h/t Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram)
Smith's health will be a major question heading into training camp and into the season. If Smith can get to 100 percent or close to it, the Cowboys will have drastically improved, as he was one of the top five players in the 2016 draft before the injury. If Smith can't get to that level, or if he's forced to play with the AFO brace, it may limit his effectiveness in 2017 and expectations should be drastically decreased.
The reports have been nothing but positive in the past few weeks, and the Cowboys hope that trend continues going forward.
Find Another Backup Quarterback
Not only did the Cowboys lose Tony Romo this offseason, they also lost Mark Sanchez. While that might not seem like a big loss, it does leave the cupboard bare at the position. Kellen Moore is currently the Cowboys' backup quarterback, and he's the only other quarterback on the roster who has attempted a pass in the NFL.
The Cowboys failed to sign a backup quarterback after expressing some interest in Josh McCown to start free agency. The team also didn't draft a quarterback, which jolts Moore to the primary backup.
While Moore is intelligent and can move the ball in the short to intermediate parts of the field, he just doesn't have the size or arm strength to win games in the NFL.
The pickings are slim at quarterback, but there are some names available in free agency. Colin Kaepernick and Jay Cutler remain unsigned, but both view themselves as possible starters down the road.
Robert Griffin III may fit the scheme, but he's injury prone and lacks the accuracy to play in Scott Linehan's offense. Other options include Ryan Fitzpatrick, Blaine Gabbert and Austin Davis.
Kellen Moore will likely be the backup to Dak Prescott going into the season, but if the starter were to go down for an extended period of time, I believe the Cowboys would call Tony Romo and ask him to try to save the season for them. Nevertheless, Dallas needs to address their quarterback situation before training camp begins.
Find a Starter at Right Tackle
With Doug Free's retirement, the Cowboys will need to find a full-time starter at right tackle. This is something the team has prepared for, as they selected Chaz Green in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft.
When Green has been on the field, he's actually played at a high level. However, that's been a problem for him during his short two-year career. Green has only played in four out of a possible 33 games in his career.
Green will likely get the first crack at the right tackle position, but if he fails to stay healthy or produce, the Cowboys have covered themselves.
The team signed former Carolina Panther and Tennessee Titans' offensive lineman Byron Bell to be the team's swing tackle, but he missed all of 2016 with an ankle injury. At best, Bell is an average tackle who lacks the quickness to get to the second level consistently. He will need to have a good camp to make the roster.
If Green were to go down for an extended period of time, the Cowboys would likely move left guard La'el Collins to right tackle and slide Jonathan Cooper into the void left at guard. Collins has the length and athleticism to play tackle, but Dallas is hesitant to move him because they believe he's a better fit inside at guard.
Replacing Doug Free and his consistency will be tough, but the Cowboys have given themselves options. However, they need to find out sooner rather than later if any of those options are actually useful.
Add a Receiving Back
The Cowboys lost running back Lance Dunbar in free agency to the Rams and have yet to replace his spot on the roster.
While Dunbar wasn't a major piece to the Cowboys' offense, he did serve a role. He was the team's receiving back on third downs who could play from the backfield or in the slot. That role is important in the Scott Linehan offense, as he traditionally loves to get the running backs involved in the receiving game.
In Linehan's 15 years as a head coach or as an offensive coordinator, his running backs have averaged more than 85 catches per season.
The Cowboys could use Ezekiel Elliott more in that role in 2017, but it wouldn't be wise to keep adding to his workload. To help him from being overworked and in order to keep him fresh for the end of the season, the Cowboys need to add a running back who excels in the passing game and has enough ability on the ground to keep defenses honest.
The most obvious answer is Darren McFadden, who is already in-house. However, he lacks the quickness of someone like Dunbar and isn't the most dynamic receiver after the catch. Alfred Morris has only 50 career catches in five seasons in the NFL, so he's not likely to fill that void either.
If the Cowboys want to find a more dynamic weapon in the passing game, they will need to dip their toes into the free-agent waters or explore a trade. However they decide to go about this decision, it's a position that needs to be filled before the season begins.
Find a Starting Returner
The Cowboys have had one of the least explosive return units in the NFL, and it's been that way for some time.
Dwayne Harris was the last Cowboys' player to score a return touchdown, and that happened back in 2013. The Cowboys haven't had a kickoff return touchdown since 2008, but that's a little more acceptable considering the rule changes in the past few years.
One of the more interesting camp battles will be Lucky Whitehead versus fourth-round pick Ryan Switzer in the battle for punt-return duties. Not only will both players be competing for that one job, the two will likely compete for a roster spot as the Cowboys will likely only carry five receivers.
If neither player grabs hold of the job, it's not unreasonable that the Cowboys could cut both players and sign someone else to return punts. The Cowboys have to improve on special teams, and finding an explosive returner is the first step in helping the unit.