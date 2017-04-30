Draymond Green Rejects Comparisons to Charles Barkley on and off the Court

Draymond Green Rejects Comparisons to Charles Barkley on and off the CourtApril 30, 2017
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is an intense, trash-talking All-Star who often plays larger than his 6'7" size.
Comparisons to 6'6" Hall of Famer Charles Barkley seem natural, but the Michigan State product was having none of it when asked about them Sunday.
"Hell no," Green said, per Chris Haynes of ESPN.com. "I'm the modern-day Draymond Green. F--k no."
"[Chuck] told y'all in '90-what that he wasn't your kid's role model anyway," Green continued. "He wasn't my role model. I grew up in Saginaw, Michigan...That's what you do, you talk, you talk junk during basketball. That's how I was raised. I was raised in a family like that, so I didn't need a Charles Barkley to influence me."
While Green pointed to his parents and neighborhood for shaping him into the player he is today, he did acknowledge he watched some of Barkley's game because he was also an undersized forward.
Green already has something Barkley never achieved on the basketball floor—a championship.
However, all-time great LeBron James prevented Green and the Warriors from winning a second straight championship last year much in the same way all-time great Michael Jordan prevented Barkley from winning one in the 1993 NBA Finals.
Green and his teammates may eventually face James with a title on the line for a third straight year, but attention is now on their second-round opponent, the Utah Jazz. The series starts Tuesday in Oakland.