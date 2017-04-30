WWE Payback 2017 Results: Twitter Reacts to Top Stars, Moments and More

WWE Payback 2017 Results: Twitter Reacts to Top Stars, Moments and MoreApril 30, 2017
WWE Raw presented its Payback pay-per-view Sunday night and, for better or worse, the fans watching on WWE Network flocked to Twitter to discuss the night's biggest stars, most unforgettable moments and monumental victories.
From a House of Horrors to potentially broken Hardys, the show made up for a discernible lack of hype and intrigue in the buildup with a handful of buzzworthy topics.
What had fans tapping their touch screens, making their opinions loud, clear and bold for a world of wrestling fans to read and react to?
Find out now with this unique recap of Sunday's pay-per-view extravaganza.
A House of Horrors
From the moment the House of Horrors match between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt was announced for Payback, most fans recognized it for the disastrous debacle it would ultimately become.
Sunday night, the specialty match that began in a house somewhere in San Jose and ended in the arena, would generate the most passionate responses on Twitter.
Fighting Spirit Magazine's David Bixenspan mocked the house itself, while Justin Henry of the same publication sarcastically questioned the rules of the match.
David Bixenspan @davidbix
so this is at Meltzer’s house, right? #HouseOfHorrors5/1/2017, 1:36:25 AM
Justin Henry @JRHWriting
question: if one guy gets stabbed to death in this match, do they have to drive them to the arena and pin them there? #wwepayback5/1/2017, 1:40:27 AM
Bill Neville of New Age Insiders dipped into wrestling history to poke fun at the driver of the limousine that transported Orton to and Wyatt from the House of Horrors.
Bill Neville @BillNevilleNAI
Please let Randy pop up and say WHERE TO BRAY!? #HouseOfHorrors #WWEPayback https://t.co/JSlcQ2SbzR5/1/2017, 1:44:04 AM
Henry followed up his excellent first tweet with one that summoned up the general lack of concern expressed by the commentary team.
Justin Henry @JRHWriting
Randy Orton's laying dead in someone's house and I feel like the announcers don't care. #wwepayback #houseofhorrors @TNACreative5/1/2017, 1:49:54 AM
Author Scott Fishman was less than impressed by the first half of the match.
Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN
#HouseOfHorrors was um... #WWE #WWEPayback https://t.co/snuUIuxHHq5/1/2017, 1:44:09 AM
Over The Ropes preferred to point out the similarity to Impact Wrestling's Final Deletion.
Over The Ropes @CBOverTheRopes
So now we know what TOTAL DELETION would look like if written by someone without a sense of humor. #HouseOfHorrors5/1/2017, 1:47:15 AM
Three Man Booth took a comedic look at how Orton managed to make it back to the arena despite Wyatt fleeing in a limousine.
ThreeManBooth @3ManBooth
How Randy Orton got to the arena. #HouseOfHorrors #WWEPayback https://t.co/Sz9YlmiqT55/1/2017, 2:17:56 AM
Following the debacle, won by Wyatt following interference from Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers, insider Justin LaBar attempted to find the silver lining in the contest, while The New Age Insiders summed the entire ordeal up in fitting fashion.
Justin LaBar @JustinLaBar
I'll give the credit on trying something different & the cinematic approach. Still has nothing on Hollywood Backlot Brawl! #WWEPayback5/1/2017, 2:16:36 AM
The New Age Insiders @NewAgeInsiders
#HouseOfHorrors will go down as the most Over-Booked Cluster in #WWE History #WWEPayback5/1/2017, 2:16:46 AM
When all is said and done, the 2017 Payback pay-per-view will be remembered as a show that exceeded expectations but ultimately was defined by the ridiculous match that brought Orton and Wyatt's issues to a head.
Hardys Broken?
After a successful defense of the Raw Tag Team Championships, Matt and Jeff Hardy found themselves on the receiving of a shocking beatdown at the hands of Cesaro and Sheamus, who completed a heel turn that had been teased for weeks.
Bleacher Report's Mike Chiari applauded the heel turn, while Fishman hinted the brutal attack may be the emphasis for the debut of the Broken Hardys.
Mike Chiari @MikeChiari
Great Sheamus and Cesaro heel turn! Raw desperately needed a heel team with the Revival out. Adds some heat to the division #WWEPayback5/1/2017, 1:05:37 AM
Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN
Cesaro and Sheamus have no idea what they have done... #WWE #WWEPayback https://t.co/mkT6CC8ATP5/1/2017, 1:06:06 AM
Sheamus' post-match tweet did little to curb speculation the popular characters may soon make their presence felt.
Sheamus @WWESheamus
Toothless & BROKEN. Tonight was DELIGHTFUL. #WWEPayback.5/1/2017, 1:24:37 AM
Matt would hammer the point home with his own official tweet that all but announced to the world that his broken brilliance will overtake WWE in the coming weeks.
REBORN by FATE @MATTHARDYBRAND
You OBSOLETE HERETICS have no idea what you've just done. https://t.co/lORPikO3uC5/1/2017, 1:59:49 AM
From the moment The Hardy Boyz returned at WrestleMania 33, fans wondered when they would get a taste of Broken Matt and Brother Nero. Following Sunday's broadcast, it appears as though the two most original characters mainstream wrestling has produced in years will take over the Raw tag team division sooner than later.
Hometown Loss
Raw women's champion Bayley lost her title to Alexa Bliss in front of her hometown fans, friends and family in one of the most controversial moments of the show. Not because Bliss cheated to win but because WWE once again robbed its fans of a storybook ending.
WWE Creative Humor @WWECreative_ish
And @itsBayleyWWE loses in her hometown. The fans look shocked. Have they never watched our product? #WWEPayback5/1/2017, 1:23:41 AM
Wrestlezone.com and TDE Wrestling utilized some good, old-fashioned Bliss GIFs to sum up their feelings on the title change.
WrestleZone.com @WRESTLEZONEcom
Hell yes! Making history in your opponent's hometown. #WWEPayback #WomensTitle https://t.co/GgdQc60AWG5/1/2017, 1:25:09 AM
TDE Wrestling @totaldivaseps
Little Miss Champion https://t.co/YRKGYZTyBs5/1/2017, 1:26:42 AM
Real-life fiancee Buddy Murphy, former United States champion Rusev, NXT's Billie Kay and WWE.com's Cathy Kelley sent congratulations to Bliss.
WWE Murphy™ @WWE_Murphy
Making History! 1st ever! #Raw & #Smackdown Women's champion! @AlexaBliss_WWE #WWEPayback #Proud5/1/2017, 1:24:43 AM
Rusev @RusevBUL
Congrats @AlexaBliss_WWE Let it be known that she wasn't on the 'INDIES' for 10 years. #WWEPayback5/1/2017, 1:30:55 AM
Billie Kay @BillieKayWWE
Congratulations @AlexaBliss_WWE what a match that was!! 👌 https://t.co/8BFcdKP7WO5/1/2017, 1:27:16 AM
Cathy Kelley @catherinekelley
wow!!! conquering #SDLive AND #RAW... congrats @AlexaBliss_WWE #andnew5/1/2017, 1:25:06 AM
B/R's Ryan Dilbert sent praise to Bliss, while WWE's official account shed light on the history made by Little Miss Bliss.
Ryan Dilbert @ryandilbert
Alexa Bliss looked like a damn star tonight. The Wicked Witch on top of the world and rightly so. #WWEPayback5/1/2017, 1:26:58 AM
WWE @WWE
BREAKING: @AlexaBliss_WWE becomes the first woman to hold BOTH the #Raw and #SDLive Women's titles at #WWEPayback! https://t.co/b715fLIOTS5/1/2017, 1:28:02 AM
It would be fair to suggest that Sunday's title bout should have been more about Bayley than it turned out to be, but in the same breath WWE Creative effectively executed the elevation of a lead villainess for its women's division.
A strong heel will strengthen the effectiveness of Bayley's babyface character going forward.