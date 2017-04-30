WWE Payback 2017 Results: Twitter Reacts to Top Stars, Moments and More

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw presented its Payback pay-per-view Sunday night and, for better or worse, the fans watching on WWE Network flocked to Twitter to discuss the night's biggest stars, most unforgettable moments and monumental victories.

From a House of Horrors to potentially broken Hardys, the show made up for a discernible lack of hype and intrigue in the buildup with a handful of buzzworthy topics.

What had fans tapping their touch screens, making their opinions loud, clear and bold for a world of wrestling fans to read and react to?

Find out now with this unique recap of Sunday's pay-per-view extravaganza.

A House of Horrors

From the moment the House of Horrors match between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt was announced for Payback, most fans recognized it for the disastrous debacle it would ultimately become.

Sunday night, the specialty match that began in a house somewhere in San Jose and ended in the arena, would generate the most passionate responses on Twitter.

Fighting Spirit Magazine's David Bixenspan mocked the house itself, while Justin Henry of the same publication sarcastically questioned the rules of the match.

Bill Neville of New Age Insiders dipped into wrestling history to poke fun at the driver of the limousine that transported Orton to and Wyatt from the House of Horrors.

Henry followed up his excellent first tweet with one that summoned up the general lack of concern expressed by the commentary team.

Author Scott Fishman was less than impressed by the first half of the match.

Over The Ropes preferred to point out the similarity to Impact Wrestling's Final Deletion.

Three Man Booth took a comedic look at how Orton managed to make it back to the arena despite Wyatt fleeing in a limousine.

Following the debacle, won by Wyatt following interference from Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers, insider Justin LaBar attempted to find the silver lining in the contest, while The New Age Insiders summed the entire ordeal up in fitting fashion.

When all is said and done, the 2017 Payback pay-per-view will be remembered as a show that exceeded expectations but ultimately was defined by the ridiculous match that brought Orton and Wyatt's issues to a head.

Hardys Broken?

After a successful defense of the Raw Tag Team Championships, Matt and Jeff Hardy found themselves on the receiving of a shocking beatdown at the hands of Cesaro and Sheamus, who completed a heel turn that had been teased for weeks.

Bleacher Report's Mike Chiari applauded the heel turn, while Fishman hinted the brutal attack may be the emphasis for the debut of the Broken Hardys.

Sheamus' post-match tweet did little to curb speculation the popular characters may soon make their presence felt.

Matt would hammer the point home with his own official tweet that all but announced to the world that his broken brilliance will overtake WWE in the coming weeks.

From the moment The Hardy Boyz returned at WrestleMania 33, fans wondered when they would get a taste of Broken Matt and Brother Nero. Following Sunday's broadcast, it appears as though the two most original characters mainstream wrestling has produced in years will take over the Raw tag team division sooner than later.

Hometown Loss

Raw women's champion Bayley lost her title to Alexa Bliss in front of her hometown fans, friends and family in one of the most controversial moments of the show. Not because Bliss cheated to win but because WWE once again robbed its fans of a storybook ending.

Wrestlezone.com and TDE Wrestling utilized some good, old-fashioned Bliss GIFs to sum up their feelings on the title change.

Real-life fiancee Buddy Murphy, former United States champion Rusev, NXT's Billie Kay and WWE.com's Cathy Kelley sent congratulations to Bliss.

B/R's Ryan Dilbert sent praise to Bliss, while WWE's official account shed light on the history made by Little Miss Bliss.

It would be fair to suggest that Sunday's title bout should have been more about Bayley than it turned out to be, but in the same breath WWE Creative effectively executed the elevation of a lead villainess for its women's division.

A strong heel will strengthen the effectiveness of Bayley's babyface character going forward.