Paul Pierce Retirement Tribute Video Released by The Players' Tribune

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul Pierce likely played the final contest of his career Sunday when his team fell to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of their playoff series.

The Players' Tribune posted a video honoring his 19 seasons with the Boston Celtics (15), Brooklyn Nets (one), Washington Wizards (one) and Clippers (two) following the defeat:

A number of players and coaches made appearances, including an emotional Kevin Garnett—who was Pierce's teammate in Boston and Brooklyn—current coach Doc Rivers and Pierce's college coach, Roy Williams. Kobe Bryant, who battled Pierce throughout his career and in the 2008 and 2010 NBA Finals, was also in the video and praised The Truth's competitive fire.

Pierce said in October he would retire as a Celtic after the 2016-17 season ended. He played in Boston for the final time of his career in February when the Clippers visited and drilled a three with 11 seconds remaining, drawing a roar from the Celtics crowd at TD Garden.

It was a fitting farewell for the Celtics legend who will end his career as a 10-time All-Star and four-time member of an All-NBA team. He also won the NBA Finals MVP when the Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers in 2008.

His next basketball stop will likely be the Hall of Fame.